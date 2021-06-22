Bryan Cranston and Annette Benning Teaming up for Paramount+ Movie

✖

Paramount+ announced a new original film starring Annette Benning and Bryan Cranston on Monday — Jerry and Marge Go Large. The movie is inspired by a true story about a Michigan couple who play the Massachusetts lottery to revitalize their community. The movie is due to begin filming next month in Georgia.

Jerry and Marge Go Large is based on a true story by Jason Fagone published in The Huffington Post. It tells the tale of retiree Jerry Selbee discovering a mathematical loophole in the Massachusetts lottery and enlisting his wife Marge to help him win. The two take home $27 million and try to use the money to revitalize their small hometown in Michigan. The movie has some huge creative talent behind it, especially for a streaming exclusive release.

David Frankel will direct the movie. He is best known for films like Marley and Me and The Devil Wears Prada, and he won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film in 1996 for Dear Diary. The script comes from Emmy-winning writer Brad Copeland, known for Arrested Development and Wild Hogs, among other things.

Of course, fans know Cranston best for playing Walter White on Breaking Bad and Hal on Malcolm in the Middle. He has also appeared in some acclaimed movies, earning his first Oscar nomination in 2016 in the Best Actor category for his performance in Trumbo. Cranston is coming off a string of lauded performances on Broadway and London's West End.

Meanwhile, Bening has had a wide-ranging career but is still best-known for iconic movies of the 1990s including American Beauty and The Grifters. However, she has also appeared in more mainstream films including Captain Marvel in 2019. She has been nominated for four Oscars, and many fans are eager to see her get her due.

Jerry and Marge Go Large is just the latest in a string of big announcements from Paramount+ as the new streaming service strives to make a mark on the crowded industry. The service recently promised a huge slate of original programming for the summer, as well as more releases from the ViacomCBS library.

Jerry and Marge Go Large begins filming in Georgia in July of 2021. No release date for the movie has been set yet.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.