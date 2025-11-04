Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz Circling Return for ‘The Mummy 4’

Looks like The Mummy is coming back from the dead once again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are in talks to return to the action-adventure franchise.

Fraser starred in the original trilogy as treasure hunter Rick O’Connell, beginning with The Mummy in 1999, followed by The Mummy Returns in 2001 and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor in 2008. Weisz was in the first two films as librarian Evelyn Carnahan. The original film also starred John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo, Kevin J. O’Connor, Jonathan Hyde, Oded Fehr, and Erick Avari.

Rick O”Connell (Brendan Fraser) must save Evelyn (Rachel Weisz) and the rest of the world from the 3,000 year-old curse in “The Mummy.” 1999 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Radio Silence will direct. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are behind horror films such as Devil’s Due in 2014, the hit 2019 film Ready or Not, and helped revitalize the Scream franchise with Scream in 2022 and Scream VI in 2023. They also directed the star-studded Ready or Not sequel, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, releasing in theaters on April 10, 2026. So they are no strangers to franchises.

After producing the original movies with his late partner, James Jacks, Sean Daniel will return as a producer for The Mummy 4. Frequent Radio Silence collaborators William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein will produce through their Project X Entertainment banner. The company was also attached to Radio Silence movies like Abigail and the two latest Scream films.

388583 02: Rick (played by Brendan Fraser, left) and Evelyn O”Connell (played by Rachel Weisz) brace themselves for trouble in “The Mummy Returns.” (Photo by Keith Hamshere/Universal Studios)

A remake of the 1932 film and part of the Universal Monsters franchise, The Mummy was directed and written by Stephen Sommers. It followed an adventurer and treasure hunter who travels to Hamunaptra, the City of the Dead, with a librarian and her older brother, where they accidentally awaken a cursed high priest with supernatural powers. While the film received mixed critical reviews, it grossed $422.5 million worldwide on an $80 million budget. It was also the sixth-highest-grossing film of 1999.

In addition to the original trilogy, Universal also released the prequel film The Scorpion King, starring The Rock, in 2002. Sommers wrote the screenplay with William Osborne and David Hayter, with Chuck Russell directing. It made $60 million on a $178.8 million budget, and spawned its own series of films. The fifth and final one, Scorpion King: Book of Souls, released in 2018, starring Zach McGowan and Peter Mensah. There was also an animated series that ran from 2001 to 2003 on Kids’ WB.