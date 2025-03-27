‘The Mummy’ Reboot Finds New Lead Actor

There’s a new The Mummy reboot, and it’s finally found its lead actor.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Irish-American actor Jack Reynor will be starring in Lee Cronin’s The Mummy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As of now, plot details are being kept “under wraps,” but it’s assumed that Reynor will play a husband and father “who runs afoul of supernaturally sinister voices.” Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are producing, along with Cronin’s Doppelgängers banner. James Wan, Jason Blum, and John Keville are producing, with executive producers Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Macdara Kelleher. Alayna Glasthal is overseeing the project for Atomic Monster.

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

THR also previously announced that Laia Costa is joining Reynor, and the two will be playing a married couple who cross paths with the aforementioned mummy with their daughter. It’s likely more casting news will be announced soon, as production on The Mummy is set to begin next week in Ireland, with the film eyeing an Apr. 17, 2026 release.

Reynor can most recently be seen in the 2024 Netflix series The Perfect Couple alongside Nicole Kidman, Lieve Schreiber, Eve Hewson, and Billy Howle. Other credits include The Good Mother, Flora and Son, Citadel, The Peripheral, Modern Love, Midsommar, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, Macbeth, Transfers: Age of Extinction, and Three Wise Women, among others.

The Mummy franchise kicked off in 1932 and has seen numerous iterations. The original film series lasted six films between 1932 and 1955. Then came the trilogy starring Brendan Fraser between 1999 and 2008, with the first two films being directed by Stephen Sommers and the third one directed by Rob Cohen. The Scorpion King spinoff film series is set before the events of the trilogy and had five films between 2002 and 2018. Tom Cruise starred in 2017’s The Mummy reboot, which was deemed a critical and commercial failure, axing plans for a Dark Universe.

Not too many details have been released about the film, but Cronin told THR in December that the reboot “will be unlike any Mummy movie you ever laid eyeballs on before. I’m digging deep into the earth to raise something very ancient and very frightening.” Considering Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, both of which are known for some big horror films, are behind it, it will surely be as scary as ever, and fans should definitely get excited.