‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Reportedly in the Works

A Breaking Bad movie is reportedly in the works, after many years of speculation and rumor.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, a source close to the production of a film with the working title Greenbrier, stated that the movie is in fact a Breaking Bad film.

However, the New Mexico Film Office reportedly would not confirm or deny if this was accurate.

“We are happy to welcome Greenbrier and Sony Studios to New Mexico,” said Nick Maniatis, the New Mexico State Film Office Director. “For years, we’ve built up the film industry in New Mexico and strengthened our film incentives, now we’re seeing success after success for the film industry in our state.”

Greenbrier — which is said to be about a man who is on a “quest for freedom after having been kidnapped — is scheduled to film in Duke City, New Mexico, which is no stranger to big-budget films. The Albuquerque Journal previously reported that Marvel Studio’s 2012 blockbuster The Avengers filmed in the same city.

The studio also filmed 2011’s Thor in the area, with production manager Patricia Whitcher praising the state for how easy things were.

“We had a great experience in New Mexico shooting on Thor, and Albuquerque Studios is a world-class facility that was brand-new and could accommodate all of the very large builds we needed to do as well as production support all in one self-contained facility,” said Whitcher, who later went on to be an executive producer on The Avengers.

“With so many moving parts in a production like this, it really benefited everyone to have the ability to set up shop and shoot in one location for three months before going on the road for the last portion of the shooting schedule,” she added.

Breaking Bad debuted on AMC in 2008 and aired its series finale in 2013. During its short five seasons, it captured the attention of the entire world and has since been referred to by many TV critics as one of the greatest shows of all-time.

It spawned a spin-off in Better Call Saul, which itself become a widely-praised and beloved series.

Breaking Bad fans would be very excited for this news to be confirmed by Sony — who produced the New Mexico-filmed series — but the show’s lead star has been adamant that a Breaking Bad film would ever happen.

During a 2018 San Diego Comic Con panel in, the show’s cast and creator — Vince Gilligan — were asked about the possibility. Star Brian Cranston offered a firm “no,” but Gilligan was more coy.

“Anything’s possible,” Gilligan said, as reported by ET. “We live in a world fraught with possibilities — good and bad.”

At this time, Gilligan does not appear to have commented on the Breaking Bad movies news.