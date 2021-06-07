Brad Pitt's Next Movie Will Be Harvey Weinstein Exposé

✖

Brad Pitt's next project will reportedly be an exposé on Harvey Weinstein. On Tuesday, Entertainment Tonight reported that Pitt will produce a screen adaptation of She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story that Helped Ignite a Movement by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. The movie will be titled simply She Said.

Weinstein is currently in prison serving a 23-year sentence for convictions of rape and sexual assault against two women. He continues to deny those charges, though he has been accused of similar attacks by dozens of women. Kantor and Twohey laid out many of these allegations in their book and in their reporting for The New York Times. Pitt will bring their discoveries to life in a movie for Universal Pictures.

The movie will reportedly star Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as fictionalized versions of Twohey and Kantor respectively. The actresses are now in final negotiations to join the film before it begins production this summer. The script has been written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, and the movie will be directed by Maria Schrader.

In addition to Pitt, producers include Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Megan Ellison. Many people in the entertainment industry now acknowledge that Weinstein's alleged behavior was an open secret among them for years, including Pitt. In a 2019 interview with CNN, he recalled confronting Weinstein.

Pitt said that Weinstein made unwanted advances towards Gwyneth Paltrow when she and Pitt were engaged to be married. He said: "At that moment, I was just a boy from the Ozarks on the playground, and that's how we confronted with things. I just wanted to make sure nothing was going to happen further, because she [Paltrow] was going to do two films."

"I think the interesting thing is that we, Hollywood specifically, but the workplace, men and women's dynamics is being recalibrated," Pitt continued. "Recalibrated in a very good way that is long overdue. And I do think that's an important story to tell."

Paltrow herself first told the story of this confrontation in an interview with Howard Stern. She said that the showdown came at a Broadway play in New York City, when she was 22 years old and Pitt was already well established. She said: "It was so fantastic, because what he did was he leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn't have fame or power yet. He's the best."

So far, there is no release date in place for the movie adaptation of She Said. You can find Twohey and Kantor's book on Amazon here in print, digital and audiobook formats.

