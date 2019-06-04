‘Bond 25’ Set Explosion Reportedly Injures One Person, Damages Stage

Bond 25 is currently filming, and its now been reported that a set explosion took place, injuring one person and damaging a stage.

The news was shared by the James Bond franchise Twitter account, which revealed that there were no fatalities and the one injury that as suffered was “minor.”

At this time, it is unknown if the injured crew member was taken to a hospital or if they were treated for their injures on-set. It is also unknown if James Bond actor Daniel Craig or any other stars of the film were on set at the time.

During the filming of a controlled explosion on the set of Bond 25 today at Pinewood Studios, damage was caused to the exterior of the 007 Stage. There were no injuries on set, however one crew member outside the stage has sustained a minor injury. pic.twitter.com/8O9tOgwMYK — James Bond (@007) June 4, 2019

Notably, this is not the first injury to take place on the set of the next 007 film, causing a filming delay.

Last month the film’s producers revealed that Craig would be having surgery on his ankle, stemming from an injury he incurred while filming. He had to be taken from Jamaica to the U.S. in order to get treatment.

BOND 25 update: Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica. Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020. pic.twitter.com/qJN0Sn4gEx — James Bond (@007) May 22, 2019

Following the incident, a source close to the film production told The Sun that Craig was pretty upset about the whole ordeal.

“Daniel was suited and booted for one of the last scenes in Jamaica,” the source stated. “He was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly.”

“He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle,” the insider continued, then adding that after he hurt himself, Craig threw his suit jacket on the ground” in anger.

In addition to Craig, the forthcoming 25th James Bond movie will star Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek as the film’s villain.

Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen will all also appear.

The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective, Beasts of No Nation) from a script he co-wrote with Scott Z. Burns and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, which was based on an early draft by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade.

The film is currently scheduled to be released on April 8, 2020 in the United States.