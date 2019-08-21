Movies

‘Bombshell’ Trailer Reveals Charlize Theron Completely Transform Into Megyn Kelly, and the Internet Is Freaked Out

The first trailer Bombshell has been released — revealing Charlize Theron’s complete […]

By

The first trailer Bombshell has been released — revealing Charlize Theron‘s complete transformation into former Fox News host Megyn Kelly — and the Internet is freaked out. The film is centered around Kelly, Gretchen Carlson, and a fictional character named Kayla Pospisil, all of who are involved in the downfall of late Fox News founder Roger Ailes, who was ousted from the company after accusations of sexual assault and harassment emerged. Carlson and Pospisil are played by Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie , respectively. Ailes is played by iconic actor John Lithgow.

While the new teaser trailer gives little away, it does show the three women together riding in an elevator together and implies that audiences can expect a heavy amount of tension.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Notably, the physical appearances of Kidman and Theron are eerily uncanny to their real-life counterparts, and the Internet is sounding off about it.

“Oh s—. Charlize is coming for Oscar no.2! I kept thinking that was Megan Kelly,” one person said.

“Ok but Charlize Theron looks almost exactly like Megyn Kelly in #Bombshell,” another person commented.

“Holy s—. Can we talk about the makeup and prosthetics perfection that is Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in Bombshells?” someone else tweeted.

Charlize Theron has a unique ability to look totally unlike herself in a movie,” one other person said.

In addition to Theron, Kidman, Robbie, and Lithgow, Bombshell also stars Connie Britton, Kate McKinnon, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell, Allison Janney, Alice Eve, Ashley Greene, Liv Hewson, Stephen Root, Madeline Zima, P.J. Byrne, Andy Buckley, and Bree Condon.

The film is Charles Randolph (The Big Short), and directed by Jay Roach (Meet the Parents).

Bombshell is scheduled to be released in theaters on Dec. 20.

Photo Credit: Lionsgate

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts