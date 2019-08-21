‘Bombshell’ Trailer Reveals Charlize Theron Completely Transform Into Megyn Kelly, and the Internet Is Freaked Out

The first trailer Bombshell has been released — revealing Charlize Theron‘s complete transformation into former Fox News host Megyn Kelly — and the Internet is freaked out. The film is centered around Kelly, Gretchen Carlson, and a fictional character named Kayla Pospisil, all of who are involved in the downfall of late Fox News founder Roger Ailes, who was ousted from the company after accusations of sexual assault and harassment emerged. Carlson and Pospisil are played by Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie , respectively. Ailes is played by iconic actor John Lithgow.

While the new teaser trailer gives little away, it does show the three women together riding in an elevator together and implies that audiences can expect a heavy amount of tension.

Notably, the physical appearances of Kidman and Theron are eerily uncanny to their real-life counterparts, and the Internet is sounding off about it.

Charlize Theron looks exactly like Megyn Kelly 😱 — Bev (@nerds4lifee) August 21, 2019

“Oh s—. Charlize is coming for Oscar no.2! I kept thinking that was Megan Kelly,” one person said.

“Ok but Charlize Theron looks almost exactly like Megyn Kelly in #Bombshell,” another person commented.

YO…. Charlize may be more Megyn Kelly than Megyn Kelly is! This is *freaky* — WATCH! https://t.co/v7tUxR0Im1 — Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) August 21, 2019

“Holy s—. Can we talk about the makeup and prosthetics perfection that is Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in Bombshells?” someone else tweeted.

“Charlize Theron has a unique ability to look totally unlike herself in a movie,” one other person said.

surprised so many people are astonished by Charlize Theron’s ability to perfectly mimic Megyn Kelly’s tense-pursed facial expression in that #Bombshell clip when she already proved to you in 2003 that she is skilled in masking her face to bring serial killers to life in movies pic.twitter.com/rXIe41PlTo — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) August 21, 2019

In addition to Theron, Kidman, Robbie, and Lithgow, Bombshell also stars Connie Britton, Kate McKinnon, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell, Allison Janney, Alice Eve, Ashley Greene, Liv Hewson, Stephen Root, Madeline Zima, P.J. Byrne, Andy Buckley, and Bree Condon.

The film is Charles Randolph (The Big Short), and directed by Jay Roach (Meet the Parents).

Based on the real scandal. Bombshell – Starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman & Margot Robbie.



From director Jay Roach and writer Charles Randolph, watch the all-new teaser trailer for #BombshellMovie – Coming to theaters this December. pic.twitter.com/AHs60GehFe — Bombshell (@bombshellmovie) August 21, 2019

Bombshell is scheduled to be released in theaters on Dec. 20.

