‘Bombshell’ Trailer Released: Here’s Where to Watch

The first full-length trailer for Bombshell has been released, and audiences can watch it right now. The film is based on the true story of former Fox News personalities Gretchen Carlson and Megyn Kelly, and the allegations of harassment brought against network founder Roger Ailes. Charlize Theron plays Kelly, while Nicole Kidman takes on the role of Carlson. The film also stars Margot Robbie as a fictional character named Kayla Pospisil who also works for the network, and iconic actor John Lithgow appears as Ailes.

This December, we’re dropping a major Bombshell pic.twitter.com/yG0KIk4uxp — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) October 15, 2019

Fans have since been raving over the trailer, with many taking to social media to express their excitement.

“Oh my god Charlize this is incredible! You completely disappeared into Kelly this is insane, not just the physical but the voice and the mannerisms as well, amazing job,” one person tweeted.

This looks brilliant. As a British person is Fox really just a sea of beautiful blonde people? 😂 Is that why it’s called bombshell because they’re all blonde bombshells? I can’t wait to see this. — Sarah (@RedheadWanderer) October 15, 2019

“WOW!!!!! This is getting even more powerful. Fantastic trailer. And this is what people should always do. Speak out if you see or hear something wrong. You just might be changing things,” another user commented.

“I was already excited for Charlize and Nicole but now, NOW, I find out Kate Mckinnon is in this, too? I am so amped,” someone else added.

I will watch this.. another version of Roger ailes scandal after very good limited series The Loudest Voice with amazing @russellcrowe @WallisAnnabelle Sienna Miller and Naomi Watts — Ernest Barath (@ernest_barath) October 15, 2019

“We’re counting days to watch this! So proud of you!” a fourth fan exclaimed. “Thanks for never letting us down! Get that Oscar baby!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

“Time to start practicing your Oscar acceptance speech ma’am,” one final user offered.

In addition to Theron, Kidman, Robbie, and Lithgow, Bombshell also stars Connie Britton, Kate McKinnon, Mark Duplass, Rob Delaney, Malcolm McDowell, Allison Janney, Alice Eve, Ashley Greene, Liv Hewson, Stephen Root, Madeline Zima, P.J. Byrne, Andy Buckley, Holland Taylor, Richard Kind, Andy Buckley, Elisabeth Röhm, Spencer Garrett, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Alanna Ubach, Brooke Smith and Bree Condon.

The film is written by Charles Randolph (The Big Short), directed by Jay Roach (Meet the Parents), and it is scheduled to open in theaters on Dec. 20.