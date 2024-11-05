‘Bob the Builder’ Movie From Jennifer Lopez Moving Forward

Deadline reports that Amazon MGM Studios has won the bidding war for Mattel’s animated feature Bob the Builder, which is being produced by Jennifer Lopez‘s Nuyorican Productions and ShadowMachine. The bidding war initially involved Netflix, DreamWorks Animation among others.

The Amazon MGM deal is not fully solidified, the outlet’s sources say. Lopez may not have another role outside of producer as sources say she isn’t currently in talks for a voiceover role in the film.

The animated film currently stars Twisters actor Anthony Ramos as the title character, who came up with the idea to have Bob the Builder set in Puerto Rico, in a story that’s about the resilience of the Latino culture. Additionally, Ramos is a producer on the film.

Felipe Vargas is adapting. It’s unclear currently if the film will be streaming only or released in theaters. Felipe Vargas has been tapped to write the screenplay.

“Pairing Anthony and Felipe’s genius vision for the story will capture this beloved character in a manner that audiences who grew up with Bob will recognize, and all-new audiences will enjoy,” said Robbie Brenner, president of Mattel Films, as Deadline reports.

The movie follows Roberto aka Bob (Ramos) as he travels to Puerto Rico for a major construction job, and other issues ensue that he has to overcome. The character’s journey pays homage to Caribbean Latin nations.

The popular Bob the Builder TV series, centered on Bob the Builder contractor and his friends, was marketed to children. The show aired from 1999-2011 for 12 seasons. His popular catchphrase was: “Can we fix it? Yes, we can!” The British animated series also aired on Nick Jr and PBS Kids, spreading its popularity to the U.S.

As the show’s popularity increased, several celebrities lent their talents for voiceover work. Elton John, and Chris Evans provided voiceover work for the show.