8 Ways Netflix’s ‘Bird Box’ Is Different From Josh Malerman’s Book

Bird Box has become one of the most talked about movies of 2018, but some may not know that it was a book first.

In 2014, musician-turned-author Josh Malerman released Bird Box, a post-apocalyptic novel about people navigating their way through a wasteland America while unseen creatures and unassuming dangers try to kill them.

The film rights to the book were optioned by Universal Studios in 2013 — ahead of the novel’s release — but then Netflix acquired the rights later.

While much of the core story remains intact, there are some differences between the novel and the film, and we have compiled a list of just a few below.

Please Note: Spoilers for Bird Box, the novel and the film, below

Please Note: Spoilers for Bird Box, the novel and the film, below

Setting

One of the first noticeable differences between Bird Box the book and Bird Box the movie is the setting.

The book was set in Detroit, Michigan, but the film opted to move the story’s location to Northern California.

Time Span

The time span of the story between the film and the book are also different.

In the film, the beginning especially is streamlined, with Bullock’s character Malorie going to the doctor for a pregnancy check-up and then finding herself — along with her sister, Jessica — ambushed by pandemonium when the invisible creatures began making people kill themselves.

They then get into a car accident and Malorie seeks shelter with a group of survivors.

In the novel, however, the time-line is spread out more, with Malorie and Jessica holing up inside their apartment for a few months before Jessica takes her own life.

The Death of Jessica

Speaking of Jessica — who is played by the inimitable Sarah Paulson — her death goes very differently in the book.

In the film, Jessica sees one of the creatures while driving, and then crashes the car. Jessica then exits the car, purposely steps in front of a moving bus and is killed.

Her death in the book is much different, with the character killing herself in her apartment bathroom after seeing a creature.

Douglas

The film also took some liberties with the characters in the story, choosing to include iconic actor John Malkovich as Douglas.

Douglas is a surly skeptic who is mostly not concerned about anyone but himself. Ultimately, while he may have been difficult to be around, his philosophy on not trusting people kind of turned out to be right in the end.

In the book, however, there is no Douglas. The character was created specifically for the film.

More Tom

Trevante Rhodes’ selfless and heroic Tom was one of the standouts of the film, with many feeling like this was his best performance since Moonlight.

While it’s implied in the film that Tom and Malorie have been together for a while before Tom dies trying to protect her and the kids from a group of crazed survivors, the book took a different route.

The novel explains that Tom and Malorie were together for about five years, with Gary — the same man who killed Douglas — killing Tom while Malorie is in labor.

Different Safe House Characters

Character deaths are not the only big differences between the book and the film, as the characters themselves are different in some cases.

For example, in the film, two characters in the safe house along with Malorie are Charlie (Lil Rel Howery) and Lucy (Rosa Salazar). Charlie is kind of comic relief and Lucy is a no-nonsense cop.

In the book, though, these characters are Don and Jules, with Don being less comedic and more wise. He also survived longer.

Journey Preparation

One other time-related difference in the book is that Malorie takes much more time to prepare herself for the journey to the safe community.

The film speeds the story up so that it seems like they just throw their stuff together and head out.

In the book, Malorie spends almost five years getting ready to take the trip and planning it all out as best she can.

Slightly Bleaker Ending

Finally, one of the biggest differences between the Bird Box novel and film was the ending.

As fans of the film know, the film ends with Malorie and the kids reaching the sanctuary, only to discover that it is a home for the blind.

The book actually ends this way also, but with one slight change. In the novel, Malorie realizes that many of the people living in the blind community chose to take their own sight to be immune from the influence of the demons.