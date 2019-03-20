‘Bill & Ted 3’ Stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Announce 2020 Release Date

The Wyld Stallyns are officially riding again. Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves teamed up to announce Bill & Ted Face The Music will hit theaters in summer 2020. The long-rumoured third entry in the series was first confirmed to be on the path to production back in March 2018. Now the pair drop confirmation that we’ll be able to catch up with the duo next year.

The film will be the third film of the series following the original Excellent Adventure in 1989 and sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, in 1991.

Face The Music will catch up with the besties in middle age for a new adventure that follows another visitor from the future who warns Bill S. Preston and Ted “Theodore” Logan that only their song can save life as we know it.

It’s a plot that seems to follow up on themes presented in the previous sequel, which should make fans happy. Red 2 director Dean Parisot will step behind the camera for the film, working alongside previous Bill & Ted writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon to create the film. Director Steven Soderbergh is also attached to the film as a producer.

According to IndieWire, the film seems to be set for filming in the near future and has a release date of August 21, 2020.

Reeves had cast doubt on the project ever becoming a reality as recently as July 2018 in an interview with Yahoo.

“I don’t know if it’s a reality. We’ve been trying for a long time to get that film made, and it still has challenges,” Reeves admitted during the interview. “I really love the characters, and I think we have a good story to tell. Part of it is show business stuff — financing, rights, deals. Nothing creatively.”

The project has been rolling around for close to a decade at this point, with Winters providing numerous updates over the years that the film was close to happening. Reports in 2016 noted that film had a completed script, a director, and a studio with a potential 2017 start date.

Entertainment Weekly finally shined a spotlight on the project in March 2018, confirming the lengthy development process and the plot details fans can expect from the film.

“Everybody’s a little older now,” Reeves told EW during the interview. “A little afraid.”

“There’s certain comparisons,” Winters added during the chat. “A rock band that never goes to the place it thought it was going to get to. Having that moment in their life going: ‘Do we try to get there, or give up the dream?”

It will be interesting to see how the characters have evolved since the early nineties. Winters has made his name with work on documentaries like Deep Web, while Reeves has made his name with culture-defining films like The Matrix and John Wick. Will both return to play the same dense rockers from 1989? Or will we get a more mature look at the duo looking at one last ride in the shadow of their younger selves?

“You can’t go wrong with: ‘Be excellent to each other.’ And: ‘Party on!’ Reeves told EW. “I mean, it might actually be the beginning, one of the first examples of contemporary apocalyptic art.”

Bill & Ted Face The Music will hit theaters on August 21, 2020 from Orion Pictures.