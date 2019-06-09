‘Bill and Ted 3’ Is Just ‘Moments Away,’ Star Alex Winter Reveals With New Sneak Peek

Bill and Ted 3 is coming soon — perhaps very soon, according to star Alex Winter.

Winter is getting fans excited for the latest installment in the Bill and Ted franchise. On Twitter, the actor posted a photo of a panel from Bill and Ted 3, which was just a rough sketch of a shot featuring the two title characters in little more than stick figure form. Judging by Winter’s tweet, the cast and crew may even have been getting to work on Sunday, in honor of the franchise‘s unofficial holiday.

“Happy Bill & Ted day!” the actor wrote. “Kickoff on [Bill and Ted 3] is moments away…”

Winter tagged the official Twitter account for Bill and Ted 3, which promises a release date in August of 2020. That account is also marking “Bill and Ted Day,” though it did not mention whether filming had begun on the long-awaited threequel.

The movie’s website describes Bill and Ted Day as “a themed-holiday where people around the world make a concerted effort to be excellent to each other, and party on, dude.” The “holiday” goes back to 2012, and it falls on the date that Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure began. It has grown in recent years, thanks in large part to the franchise’s dedicated fandom. There are even public Bill and Ted Day events around the world, from Nashville, Tennessee to Northampton, U.K.

As for Bill and Ted 3, the movie seems to be on the way. After years of outcry from fans and support from the cast, Winter and Keanu Reeves made an official video announcement in March saying that they “might, actually, hopefully” make a third Bill and Ted film “this summer.”

In that video, Winter also named the movie Bill and Ted 3: Face the Music. However, so far the subtitle has not been endorsed anywhere official just yet.

The movie will serve as a belated sequel to Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, which came out in 1989 and 1991 respectively. They served as a springboard for Winter and Reeves, and made it all the more unlikely to fans when Reeves became a breakout action hero.

In the movies, Winter and Reeves play a pair of gregarious, seemingly dumb teenagers who happen upon supernatural phenomena and somehow take it all in stride. In the first installment, they use a time machine to prepare their history project, while in the second they take a trip through the afterlife with the grim reaper himself.

At the time of this writing, Bill and Ted 3 is due out in theaters on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.