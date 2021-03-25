'Bewitched' Movie in the Works After 'WandaVision' Homage

✖

A new movie based on the classic TV series Bewitched is in the works at Sony Pictures –– again. Written by Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett (MacGyver and 12 Monkeys series, which ran for four seasons on Syfy), the movie will follow the same focal point of the 1964 show, in which a witch marries an advertising executive and juggles the traditional housewife facade to hide her powers and her family members who occasionally stop by. John Davis and John Fox will produce on behalf of Davis Entertainment.

Sony's last attempt at a Bewitched film came in 2005. The rom-com starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell earned $20.1 million domestically in its opening weekend. While the new film's details are still under wraps, Deadline reports that this film will be different. The news comes after Marvel's WandaVision paid homage to the iconic series with its black and white format. Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) used the homemaker image in the series as she proceeded to hide her antics and from her husband.

Elizabeth Montgomery starred in the original series, which ran from 1964-1972 on ABC. She was joined by Dick York as the historic sitcom couple. York was later replaced by Dick Sargeant. The series won three Emmys during its run and racked up 22 total nominations. Marione Lorne won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Comedy in 1968. Alice Pierce won the same category in 1966, and William Asher won the Emmy for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy in 1966.

Matalas, who also holds the title of co-showrunner and executive producer on Star Trek: Picard, has an overall deal at CBS. Additionally, He and Fickett are currently teaming up with Davis and Fox to develop the Witch Mountain remake for Disney+. The producers previously joined forces on Netflix's Dolemite is My Name starring Eddie Murphy, and Game Night. Dsvis Entertainment is cooking up a live-action version of Harold and the Purple Crayon, which is based on the best selling book of the same name. Matalas is repped by David Kanter at Anonymous Content as well as ICM Partners and AJ Brandenstein at Sloane Offer along with Fickett.