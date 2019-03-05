Bette Midler Blasts President Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Hopes Ahead of Oscars

Bette Midler is stirring the political pot ahead of her performance at the 2019 Oscars.

Midler will sing “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns during the broadcast, and she has been firing off a load of tweets ahead of the high profile gig. While some have been in promotion of the appearance, most have been about current events and politics, including a few directly targeted at President Donald Trump.

The first was a dig at Trump’s hopes for a Nobel Peace Prize. As expected, Midler does not think Trump is qualified for such an honor.

How absolutely ironic/hilarious/absurd/ that the most divisive person to EVER be POTUS is actually angling for a #NobelPeacePrize!! It boggles the mind!!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 22, 2019

The Hocus Pocus actress‘ tweet was liked more than 76,000 times and retweeted more than 5,500 times.

She later turned her attention towards Trump’s border wall plans. He cited a New York Times article about toxic drinking water and said that the POTUS should focus on cleaning it up instead of building a border wall.

WHY DOESN’T #TRUMP USE THAT MONEY TO CLEAN THE WATER INSTEAD OF BUILDING A WALL??? PRIORITIES, PRIORITIES!!

Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Drinking Water Leave Military Families Reeling //t.co/omhpmUYk2x — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 23, 2019

This is far from the first time that the Oscars performer has taken shots at Trump. She has often jabbed at him for various policy changes, and Trump himself has taken a couple of shots at the comedian.

.@BetteMidler talks about my hair but I’m not allowed to talk about her ugly face or body — so I won’t. Is this a double standard? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2012

While @BetteMidler is an extremely unattractive woman, I refuse to say that because I always insist on being politically correct. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2012

“Bette Midler talks about my hair but I’m not allowed to talk about her ugly face or body — so I won’t. Is this a double standard?” Trump wrote in 2012. “While Bette Midler is an extremely unattractive woman, I refuse to say that because I always insist on being politically correct.”

Trump has not reacted to Midler’s latest comments as of press time.

Photo Credit: Aurora Rose/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images