10 Best-Reviewed Movies of 2018

A number of great movies were released in 2018, and now we know what the top 10 best reviewed ones were.

Featuring a mix of genres that includes action blockbusters, animated adventures, and heartfelt dramas, the list is nothing short of widely eclectic.

Using its unique aggregation algorithm, Rotten Tomatoes has narrowed down the list by citing only films with “40 or more critic reviews.”

[Note: The Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet romantic drama Call Me By Your Name is included on the original RT list, but we have chosen to omit it due to being released in limited theaters in 2017.]

10. Eighth Grade

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99% Fresh

Number of reviews: 229

Starring: Elsie Fisher, Josh Hamilton, Emily Robinson, Jake Ryan, and Fred Hechinger.

Critics Consensus: “Eighth Grade takes a look at its titular time period that offers a rare and resounding ring of truth while heralding breakthroughs for writer-director Bo Burnham and captivating star Elsie Fisher.”

9. Incredibles 2

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94% Fresh

Number of reviews: 330

Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L. Jackson, Huckleberry Milner, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener and Jonathan Banks.

Critics Consensus: “Incredibles 2 reunites Pixar’s family crimefighting team for a long-awaited follow-up that may not quite live up to the original, but comes close enough to earn its name.”

8. Paddington 2

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100% Fresh

Number of reviews: 215

Starring: Ben Whishaw (as the voice of Paddington), Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, and Hugh Grant.

Critics Consensus: “Paddington 2 honors its star’s rich legacy with a sweet-natured sequel whose adorable visuals are matched by a story perfectly balanced between heartwarming family fare and purely enjoyable all-ages adventure.”

7. Roma

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96% Fresh

Number of reviews: 302

Starring: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Marco Graf, Daniela Demesa, Enoc Leaño, and Daniel Valtierra.

Critics Consensus: “Roma finds writer-director Alfonso Cuarón in complete, enthralling command of his visual craft – and telling the most powerfully personal story of his career.”

6. A Quiet Place

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95% Fresh

Number of reviews: 328

Starring: John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe.

Critics Consensus: “A Quiet Place artfully plays on elemental fears with a ruthlessly intelligent creature feature that’s as original as it is scary — and establishes director John Krasinski as a rising talent.”

5. A Star Is Born

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90% Fresh

Number of reviews: 440

Starring: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle, and Sam Elliott, with Michael Harney and Eddie Griffin.

Critics Consensus: “With appealing leads, deft direction, and an affecting love story, A Star Is Born is a remake done right — and a reminder that some stories can be just as effective in the retelling.”

4. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97% Fresh

Number of reviews: 309

Starring: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, John Mulaney, Nicolas Cage, and Liev Schreiber.

Critics Consensus: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.”

3. BlacKkKlansman

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95% Fresh

Number of reviews: 365

Starring: John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Ryan Eggold, and Topher Grace, with Harry Belafonte and Alec Baldwin.

Critics Consensus: “BlacKkKlansman uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events — and brings out some of Spike Lee’s hardest-hitting work in decades along the way.”

2.Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97% Fresh

Number of reviews: 376

Starring: Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, and Alec Baldwin, Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, and Angela Bassett.

Critics Consensus: “Fast, sleek, and fun, Mission: Impossible – Fallout lives up to the “impossible” part of its name by setting yet another high mark for insane set pieces in a franchise full of them.”

1. Black Panther

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97% Fresh

Number of reviews: 440

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

Critics Consensus: “Black Panther elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU’s most absorbing stories — and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.”