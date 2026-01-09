Beloved Actress in Talks to Join Disney’s Live-Action ‘Tangled’

Disney’s live-action Tangled has reportedly found its villain.

Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along, Glass Onion) is in talks to play Mother Gothel in the live-action remake, according to reports from multiple outlets.

The news is sure to be a delight to Disney fans everywhere, who have long fancasted Hahn as the villainous stepmother thanks to her comedy skills and musical chops. (Gothel has one of the original Tangled’s most famous musical numbers in “Mother Knows Best.”)

It comes just one day after Disney announced it had cast the two leads of the film: Teagan Croft (Titans) will play Rapunzel, while Milo Manheim (Dancing with the Stars) will play the outlaw and thief Flynn Rider.

Hahn has had a busy last few years. While initially known for her roles in various comedy films like Step Brothers and Anchorman and a recurring role in Parks & Recreation, she joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021 as the evil witch Agatha Harkness—which earned her various award nominations including an Emmy.

Most recently, she had a series regular role in Apple TV’s smash-hit satirical comedy The Studio, which just broke the Emmy record for most wins by a comedy series at last year’s ceremony with a gargantuan 13 wins.

Before appearing in Tangled, Hahn will next appear in Madden, a documentary based on the life of football legend John Madden.