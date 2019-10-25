Baz Luhrman’s Elvis Presley Biopic Casts Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley

It’s been announced that Baz Luhrman’s Elvis Presley Biopic has officially cast Olivia DeJonge as the late King of Rock and Roll’s wife, Priscilla Presley. She joins former Glee star Austin Butler, who will be playing Elvis. According to Variety, Luhrman issued a statement on DeJong’s casting, saying, “Olivia is capable of manifesting the complex depth and presence that has made Priscilla Presley an icon in her own right. She’s an extremely talented young actor and the perfect counterpoint to Austin’s Elvis.”

Olivia DeJonge has been cast as Priscilla Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, joining Austin Butler https://t.co/x5w4BoiVvB pic.twitter.com/IzL2MNorcr — Variety (@Variety) October 25, 2019

Additionally, Tom Hanks will be playing Elvis’ manager, Col. Tom Parker, as the film’s main focus will be on the relationship between the two men.

In a previous statement on the film, Luhrman said, “I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist. Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent.”

He went on to say, “I had heard about Austin Butler from his stand-out role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures.”

Priscilla has been working with Luhrman on the project, and previously discussed her hands-on role with the film in an interview with Us Weekly.

“I have been involved with Baz,” she revealed. “He has come to my home and he has been emailing me. In fact, we’re going to be having another lunch at my home. He’s keeping me on top of everything. It’s been wonderful. He is a genius.”

“I’m not getting involved with any kind of telling him what to do or how to do it or suggestions,” she added. “No, no. I think this will be very stylized, very different.”

Priscilla then praised the casting of Hanks, and shared how much she is a fan of his work. “Tom Hanks can pretty much capture anybody as far as his acting ability and how professional he is and how deep and deeply involved he gets with the character,” she said. “I’m extremely pleased. I think that it’ll be very good.”

The currnetly untitled Elvis biopic is scheduled to open in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021.