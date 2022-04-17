'Batgirl' Star Leslie Grace Reveals What It Was Like Putting on the Costume for the First Time (Exclusive)

✖

The highly anticipated Batgirl film has recently wrapped, and comic book fans are dying to see the finished project. Singer Leslie Grace is starring as the lead and outside of it being Batgirl, it's a major deal considering it's just her second film role. The In The Heights star couldn't be more excited about the project, recently sharing the first photo of herself in the coveted costume to her Instagram followers. She told PopCulture in a recent interview that the role is a dream, yet not something she ever imagined would happen.

"Since I found out that I would be taking on this project, I was so excited and I was just mind blown, really," she said. "It was really kind of crazy to wrap my head around it. But then once I got into that final version of the suit with the cowl on, and all the makeup and hair and everything, I was like, 'Wow, I'm really Batgirl. Like, what is happening right now? Am I in another dimension? Like, what is going on?' So it was incredible. It was a beautiful experience."

More than anything, she cannot wait for fans to see the film and is hopeful they are satisfied with her performance. "We're all wrapped up now and I can't wait for everyone to see this film. I can't wait to see myself. Once our directors edit and everything [I am excited to see that]," she said. "But I mean it's jam-packed with action, with drama, with love. There's some real moral to the story. There's some real heart to this story. We go through a lot of different fundamental things that happen to all of us in the plot of the film, through all the characters. And so I'm really excited for everyone to see it."

The film will be released on HBO Max. Also starring in the movie is Michael Keaton, who will likely be reprising his iconic version of Batman first seen in Tim Burton's 1989 version of the superhero flick.

Grace also makes history as an Afro Latina starring as the lead. She was raised in the Bronx section of New York to parents who immigrated to the city.