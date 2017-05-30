Back To The Future Fan Gets Perfect Speeding Ticket

When a Southern California man gets his hands on the steering wheel of his brand new DeLorean, only something magical and slightly dangerous should follow. In the case of Spencer White, such a bucket list item was achieved over the weekend.

White was cruising in his new DeLorean with hopes of taking it up to 88 miles per hour in honor of the special number from the Back to the Future trilogy. He did just that but, in doing so, landed himself a speeding ticket. The ticket, however, is perfect: he was caught while cruising at the speed and the penalty marks him for traveling at 88 miles per hour. How unfortunate that he didn’t jump through time just before being spotted, though.

According to The Signal (a Santa Clarita newspaper), White earned himself a citation on Friday night around 9 pm PT.

“[The trooper] asked me how fast I thought I was going,” White said. The officer informed White with a smile on his face that he had been traveling at 88 miles per hour.

“All of us started busting up laughing,” White said. “Any kid that grew up in the 80’s or 90’s, (88) was kind of a special number,” Spencer said.

While the officer did issue White a ticket, he may have ended up giving him a warning if White had a different answer to whether or not the car had a flux capacitor. Unfortunately, it does not. “Maybe if I had the flux capacitor he would have let me off,” White joked.

White wanted a DeLorean for over 10 years. His new ride was only a month old at the time of being pulled over.