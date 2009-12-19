✖

Avatar has passed Marvel's Avengers: Endgame as the highest-grossing film at the global box office. The film was re-released in theaters over the weekend in China, sparking the change in numbers. Avatar snagged the title again with $2.8 billion, beating Avengers' by just a fraction with $2.797 billion. The movie's re-release brought in $8 million on Saturday alone. Avatar Producer Jon Landau celebrated the won-again title saying, "We are proud to reach this great milestone, but Jim and I are most thrilled that the film is back in theaters during these unprecedented times, and we want to thank our Chinese fans for their support. We are hard at work on the next Avatar films and look forward to sharing the continuation of this epic story for years to come."

Marvel studios acknowledged the latest achievement and sent along a Tweet of congratulations to the filmmakers. "Congratulations to [Jim Cameron],[Jon Landau], and ALL of Na'vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown!" wrote the studio in a tweet. "We love you 3000. [Official Avatar]," it wrote. The movie's Twitter account posted a photo of a group visiting a Chinese theater while wearing masks with the message: "Irayo to our fans in China for coming out to see Avatar on the big screen this weekend! This crown belongs to Na’vi Nation - it couldn’t have happened without you. [Jon Landau] [Jim Cameron]."

The recognition continued with the Russo brothers, who directed Avengers: Endgame. "Passing the gauntlet back to you... [James Cameron]," the Stranger Things creators said. Since Disney's merger with Marvel and 20th Century Fox, the endowed streamer is owed congratulations for both of the high-grossing movies. Avatar became the top-selling global release of all time in 2010, passing Cameron's Titanic (1997). Avatar grossed $203 million globally in its opening weekend –– a large feat for the time since the market hadn't expanded to its current lengths yet. Following its re-release, the movie is expected to continue rising in sales over the weekend. The movie is currently leading pre-sales through Tuesday in the Middle Kingdom. With a 9.2 score on Mayoan, Avatar is expected to earn another $58 million in the reissue.