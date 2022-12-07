'Avatar: The Way of Water' First Reactions Revealed After Premiere

Avatar: The Way of Water finally had its world premiere in London, where members of the press got a chance to see James Cameron's first film in 13 years less than two weeks before everyone else. The early responses to the film have been overwhelmingly positive. The Way of Water opens in the U.S. on Dec. 16 and continues the story of the Na'vi introduced in the original 2009 film.

The new film is set over a decade after Avatar and finds Jake Sully's family in trouble. Sam Worthington is back as Jake Sully, with Zoe Saldana as Neytiri. Sigourney Weaver, who played Dr. Grace Augustine in Avatar, returned as Kiri, Jake and Neytiri's adopted daughter.

Kate Winslet, who previously worked with Cameron on Titanic, joined the franchise as Ronal. She is a free diver of the Metkayina and married to Tonowari, played by Fear the Walking Dead star Cliff Curtis. Edie Falco plays General Frances Ardmore, a commander for the Resources Development Administration, while Jemaine Clement plays a marine biologist. Giovanni Ribisi and Stephen Lang are also back in action.