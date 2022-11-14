Anne Heche's Final Movie Gets First-Look Teaser Trailer

What Remains, the last film Anne Heche made, will be released next month by Gravitas Ventures. The distributor released the first trailer last week and shared a scene from the film with Deadline this week. What Remains is a crime drama also starring Kellan Lutz and Cress Williams.

Lutz (FBI: Most Wanted) stars as Troy, a recently paroled convict who returns to the small town where he murdered the wife of Pastor Marshall, played by Williams (Black Lightning). The pastor has to balance his pain and anger with forgiveness after learning Troy is returning. Meanwhile, the local sheriff (Heche) is investigating another mysterious homicide that may be connected to the previous murder. The movie was written and directed by Nathan Scoggins.

What Remains premiered at the 2022 Austin Film Festival in October. The cast also includes Marcus Gladney Jr., Stelio Savante, and Juliana Destefano. Ralph Winter produced the movie, with Korey Scott Pollard, Sean B. Doherty, Savante, and Scoggins as executive producers. Sharpened Iron Studios co-financed the project.

Scoggins is a film professor at John Paul The Great Catholic University in Escondido, California. He made the film with students and alumni from the university, according to an interview with the school. "Being able to include students and alumni/ae was an opportunity to make this movie the way I've dreamed — with focus, determination, kindness, and commitment," Scoggins said. "I'm so proud of so many of the young filmmakers I've mentored over the years, grateful for the way they stepped up to the plate and delivered every day, and excited to celebrate this milestone."

Scoggins also penned a tribute to Heche that Variety published in August. "Anne lived her life on the move, on the run – tragically in many ways. She had demons and struggles that I only learned a little about in our times together," Scoggins wrote. "I hope she found some grace and peace along the way."

Heche was hospitalized after her car crashed into a house in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles on Aug. 5. She never recovered from her injuries. On Aug. 11, her representative said she was being kept on life support until recipients could be found for organ donations. Heche was taken off life support on Aug. 14. She is survived by her two sons, Homer Laffoon, 20, and Atlas Heche Tupper, 13.

What Remains will be released on VOD on Dec. 3. There are several other projects featuring Heche that have yet to be released, including Supercell with Alec Baldwin and the HBO series The Idol. Her memoir, Call Anne, will be published by Viva Editions/Simon & Schuster in January.