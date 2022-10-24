Anne Heche Ex-James Tupper Rushes Back to Court After Her Son Makes Legal Push

Anne Heche's ex, James Tupper, has rushed back to court after her son Homer Heche Laffoon makes a legal push for more control over the late actress' estate. According to Radar Online, Tupper is asking the court to deny Laffoon's, 20, plea to "expand his authority" over Heche's properties and assets. Tupper is the father of Heche's youngest son, 13-year-old Atlas, and has been fighting Laffoon for control of Heche's estate. It was previously reported that Laffoon has said his request is "necessary" due to Heche's "tangible personal property" that needs to be moved out of her apartment as soon as possible.

Laffoon stated his request is based on a need to avoid "additional fees, costs and possible loss to the estate." Prior to this, a judge granted Laffoon the right to oversight of his late mother's estate. "We are pleased -- but not surprised -- with the court's ruling this morning denying James' petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas," Laffoon's lawyer said in a statement. "We look forward to the court resolving Homer's petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator."

Heche, who appeared in NBC's Chicago P.D. as well as the '90s soap opera Another World, died on Aug. 11 at the age of 53. She was involved in a series of car crash incidents on Friday, Aug. 5, the second of which caused a burst of flames that left Heche severely burned. She was admitted to the hospital in critical condition, and sadly never recovered from her injuries. Authorities determined in the days after the crash that Heche had narcotics in her system at the time of the accident.

At the time, a representative for the star announced the tragic loss on behalf of Heche's family and friends. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," the representative stated. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy."

"Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact," the statement added. The family's rep also confirmed to PEOPLE that, while Heche was legally dead according to California law, her heart was still beating and she had not been taken off life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who will be a match. On Aug. 14 it was announced that organ donor recipients had been identified.