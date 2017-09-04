‘Annabelle: Creation’ Surpasses ‘Get Out’ as Top Horror Hit of the Year

The world of The Conjuring continues to be a success with this year’s Annabelle: Creation, which has become the biggest box office earner in the world of horror this year, surpassing February’s Get Out, as reported by Bloody Disgusting.

Thanks to a compelling concept, masterful direction, and relevant social themes, Get Out became an instant hit and frontrunner for the best horror film of the year. Sitting at 99% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, Get Out has earned a worldwide gross of $252.4 million. This weekend’s box office reports, however, suggest that this number has been passed by Annabelle: Creation, earning a total of $253.3 million worldwide.

There are many statistics and factors at play in these equations, as Get Out only cost $5 million to make as opposed to Annabelle‘s $15 million. This would put Get Out at scoring a larger profit, but compared to many other Hollywood films this year, both of these production numbers are much smaller than virtually all other releases.

Another important distinction is that Get Out earned $175 million domestically over the course of its run, while only earning $75 million internationally. Annabelle, on the other hand, has performed far better in foreign markets, as its themes were seemingly more universal to a variety of cultures. Additionally, Annabelle has been out for less than a month, so it might not be able to earn as much over a long period of time as Get Out.

This financial accomplishment of Annabelle is only its most recent, as it previously helped push the worldwide total of the films from the Conjuring universe past the $1 billion mark. Considering this is only the fourth film in that universe, after The Conjuring, The Conjuring 2, and Annabelle, with two more spinoffs, The Nun and The Crooked Man, on the way, this universe of horror films is a force to be reckoned with.

You can check out Annabelle: Creation in theaters now.