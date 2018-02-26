13 Animated Movies Coming to Theaters in 2018

As movies continue to roll out this year, 2018 will see quite a few animated films land in theaters.
Animated movies are often dismissed and being for kids but over the years creators have been able to make them just as appealing to adults.
2017 alone gave fans Coco, Despicable Me 3, and The LEGO Batman Movie, one of the best animated films ever made.
One very interesting fact is that four out of the top five highest-grossing animated films of all-time belong to Disney and Pixar.
Finding Dory is number, Toy Story 3 is third, Frozen is fourth, and Finding Nemo is fifth.
The number two spot belongs to Shrek 2, which is a Dreamworks animation feature.
Below, you will find of a list of all the animated movies coming to theaters in 2018, as originally reported by THR. Scroll down and check them out!
Peter Rabbit
Release date: Feb. 9
Starring: James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie, Domhnall Gleeson
Peter Rabbit is a modern retelling of the classic children’s story about a very mischievous bunny who just cannot stay out of trouble.
Early Man
Release date: Feb. 16
Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams
Early Man is the new film from Aardman Animations, the same company that gave us Flushed Away and Chicken Run. It is about a caveman from the prehistoric era trying to navigate his way through the Bronze Age.
Gnome Alone
Release date: March 2
Starring: Becky G, Josh Peck, Olivia Holt, George Lopez, David Koechner
Gnome Alone is film about girl who discovers the new home she moved into is infested with garden gnomes. It was originally scheduled to be released in October of 2017, but ended up being pushed back to 2018.
Isle of Dogs
Release date: March 23
Starring: Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Greta Gerwig
Isle of Dogs is the second animated feature film by Royal Tenenbaums writer/director Wes Anderson. It is set in Japan and tells the story of “a boy’s odyssey in search of his dog.”
Sherlock Gnomes
Release date: March 23
Starring: Johnny Depp, Emily Blunt, James McAvoy, Maggie Smith
Sherlock Gnomes is the sequel to 2011’s Gnomeo & Juliet, and sees the silly cast of characters go in search of their missing friends with help of a classic British detective.
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero
Release date: April 13
Starring: Helena Bonham Carter, Logan Lerman, Gerard Depardieu
This upcoming animated movie tells the real-life story of Sgt. Stubby, who was the most decorated go in military history. He was a Boston Terrier who helped ion the trenches in France during World War I.
Duck Duck Goose
Release date: April 20
Starring: Jim Gaffigan, Zendaya, Natasha Leggero, Carl Reiner
Duck Duck Goose is a film about “a gander who befriends two lost ducklings and journeys south with them.” It marks the first time that comedian Jim Gaffigan has voiced an animated character in a major motion picture.
Incredibles 2
Release date: June 15
Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson
The long-awaited sequel to 2004’s hit film The Incredibles, this Disney/Pixar movie picks up where the original left off and continues the adventures of the the Parr family.
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Release date: July 13
Starring: Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, Andy Samberg, Mel Brooks, Molly Shannon
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is the third film in the Hotel Transylvania series, and seeing the monsters climb aboard a luxurious cruise ship for a summer trip. As you can imagine, chaos ensues.
Smallfoot
Release date: Sept. 28
Starring: Channing Tatum, Zendaya, James Corden, Danny DeVito, LeBron James
Smallfoot takes the Bigfoot myth and flips is on its head, focusing instead on a young yeti who comes into contact with mankind for the first time after believing for all his life that it was merely a tall-tale.
Dr Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Release date: Nov. 9
Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch
This animated retelling of the classic Dr Seuss story will reportedly be closer to the original source material rather than the 2000 film staring Jim Carrey. It was originally slated to be released in 2017 but was pushed back to the fall of 2018.
Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad
Release date: Fall 2017
Starring: Jeremy Renner, James Franco, Alec Baldwin, Michael Madsen, Anjelica Huston, John Cleese, Heidi Klum
Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad is the new film from writer/director Aaron Woodley who also made 2016’s Spark, and worked on the 2010 animated series Glenn Martin, DDS. This new film follows Swifty the Arctic fox as he tries to prove himself worthy of becoming a Top Dog.
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
Release date: Nov. 21
Starring: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Taraji P. Henson, Jack McBrayer
This sequel to 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph picks up six years after the events of that movie. Reportedly, “the story will center on Ralph’s adventures in the Internet data space when a Wi-Fi router gets plugged into the arcade as he must find a replacement part to fix Sugar Rush.”