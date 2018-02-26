13 Animated Movies Coming to Theaters in 2018

As movies continue to roll out this year, 2018 will see quite a few animated films land in theaters.

Animated movies are often dismissed and being for kids but over the years creators have been able to make them just as appealing to adults.

Videos by PopCulture.com

2017 alone gave fans Coco, Despicable Me 3, and The LEGO Batman Movie, one of the best animated films ever made.

One very interesting fact is that four out of the top five highest-grossing animated films of all-time belong to Disney and Pixar.

Finding Dory is number, Toy Story 3 is third, Frozen is fourth, and Finding Nemo is fifth.

The number two spot belongs to Shrek 2, which is a Dreamworks animation feature.

Below, you will find of a list of all the animated movies coming to theaters in 2018, as originally reported by THR. Scroll down and check them out!

Peter Rabbit

Release date: Feb. 9

Starring: James Corden, Rose Byrne, Daisy Ridley, Margot Robbie, Domhnall Gleeson

Peter Rabbit is a modern retelling of the classic children’s story about a very mischievous bunny who just cannot stay out of trouble.

Early Man

Release date: Feb. 16

Starring: Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, Maisie Williams

Early Man is the new film from Aardman Animations, the same company that gave us Flushed Away and Chicken Run. It is about a caveman from the prehistoric era trying to navigate his way through the Bronze Age.

Gnome Alone

Hey Gnomies! Exciting news – #GnomeAlone will be in theaters on March 2, 2018! ? pic.twitter.com/SgdVC2e5PO — Gnome Alone (@GnomeAloneFilm) October 12, 2017

Release date: March 2

Starring: Becky G, Josh Peck, Olivia Holt, George Lopez, David Koechner

Gnome Alone is film about girl who discovers the new home she moved into is infested with garden gnomes. It was originally scheduled to be released in October of 2017, but ended up being pushed back to 2018.

Isle of Dogs

Release date: March 23

Starring: Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Greta Gerwig

Isle of Dogs is the second animated feature film by Royal Tenenbaums writer/director Wes Anderson. It is set in Japan and tells the story of “a boy’s odyssey in search of his dog.”

Sherlock Gnomes

GNOMES ASSEMBLE! It’s gnome-stop action on this mission to bring every gnome home! #SherlockGnomes pic.twitter.com/i9idJ1KqDP — Sherlock Gnomes (@sherlockgnomes) February 15, 2018

Release date: March 23

Starring: Johnny Depp, Emily Blunt, James McAvoy, Maggie Smith

Sherlock Gnomes is the sequel to 2011’s Gnomeo & Juliet, and sees the silly cast of characters go in search of their missing friends with help of a classic British detective.

Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero

Release date: April 13

Starring: Helena Bonham Carter, Logan Lerman, Gerard Depardieu

This upcoming animated movie tells the real-life story of Sgt. Stubby, who was the most decorated go in military history. He was a Boston Terrier who helped ion the trenches in France during World War I.

Duck Duck Goose

Release date: April 20

Starring: Jim Gaffigan, Zendaya, Natasha Leggero, Carl Reiner

Duck Duck Goose is a film about “a gander who befriends two lost ducklings and journeys south with them.” It marks the first time that comedian Jim Gaffigan has voiced an animated character in a major motion picture.

Incredibles 2

Release date: June 15

Starring: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson

The long-awaited sequel to 2004’s hit film The Incredibles, this Disney/Pixar movie picks up where the original left off and continues the adventures of the the Parr family.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Kick back with the Drac pack in the all-new #HotelT3 teaser trailer now and don’t miss them in theaters next summer! ?? pic.twitter.com/gV9BJJRtaY — Hotel Transylvania (@HotelT) November 16, 2017

Release date: July 13

Starring: Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, Andy Samberg, Mel Brooks, Molly Shannon

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation is the third film in the Hotel Transylvania series, and seeing the monsters climb aboard a luxurious cruise ship for a summer trip. As you can imagine, chaos ensues.

Smallfoot

Release date: Sept. 28

Starring: Channing Tatum, Zendaya, James Corden, Danny DeVito, LeBron James

Smallfoot takes the Bigfoot myth and flips is on its head, focusing instead on a young yeti who comes into contact with mankind for the first time after believing for all his life that it was merely a tall-tale.

Dr Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

He gets meaner. See #TheGrinch in theaters Holiday 2018. pic.twitter.com/VgC1pdorsv — The Grinch (@grinchmovie) December 20, 2017

Release date: Nov. 9

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch

This animated retelling of the classic Dr Seuss story will reportedly be closer to the original source material rather than the 2000 film staring Jim Carrey. It was originally slated to be released in 2017 but was pushed back to the fall of 2018.

Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad

Release date: Fall 2017

Starring: Jeremy Renner, James Franco, Alec Baldwin, Michael Madsen, Anjelica Huston, John Cleese, Heidi Klum

Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad is the new film from writer/director Aaron Woodley who also made 2016’s Spark, and worked on the 2010 animated series Glenn Martin, DDS. This new film follows Swifty the Arctic fox as he tries to prove himself worthy of becoming a Top Dog.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

Here’s a new look at Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2. Ralph and Vanellope leave Litwak’s arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet – which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. #RalphBreakstheInternet November 21st pic.twitter.com/sv0YdEpyqG — Wreck-It Ralph (@wreckitralph) January 16, 2018

Release date: Nov. 21

Starring: John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Taraji P. Henson, Jack McBrayer

This sequel to 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph picks up six years after the events of that movie. Reportedly, “the story will center on Ralph’s adventures in the Internet data space when a Wi-Fi router gets plugged into the arcade as he must find a replacement part to fix Sugar Rush.”