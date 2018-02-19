Alien: Covenant Sequel Expected To Begin Filming Before Next Summer

Ridley Scott shocked fans when he announced he was returning to the Alien franchise with not only a prequel story, but an entirely new series of films.

Though the film Prometheus received mixed reviews due forgoing a lot of the horror elements that made his first Alien film so beloved, Scott said he’s planning to course correct with Alien: Covenant and is subsequent sequels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With Alien: Covenant less than two weeks away from premiering in theaters, Scott has now revealed he already has plans to begin the shooting the followup film in the franchise next year.

The director told IGN “we’re writing [a sequel] now, as we speak. I’ll be filming that within 14 months.”

20th Century Fox has yet to give the official green light on the sequel to the prequel’s sequel, but if Alien: Covenant does well it will likely move forward so long as Scott wants to continue making the films.

“It’s good when it’s good,” Scott said to the outlet. “If the sequel’s good, then it’s worthwhile.”

The director has previously mentioned the potential title of the next Alien movie being Alien: Awakening—which he casts doubt on in IGN’s report—while also adding some confusion to when it could take place in the timeline, indicating that it could possibly exist between Prometheus and Alien: Covenant.

But he’s also intimated that the next film would dovetail directly into his first Alien film, showing how the dead Space Jockey traveled near LV-426.

We’re likely to learn more in the months following Alien: Covenant’s release based on how successful it is.

Alien: Covenant will release in theaters May 19.

MORE NEWS: