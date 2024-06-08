Alec Baldwin, 'Rust' Crewmembers Hit With Lawsuit Over Shooting

Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust production team are facing another lawsuit connected to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. According to E! News, Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, and others from the production have been named in a negligence civil suit filed by Hutchins' family on June 5.

According to E! News, court documents show that Hutchins' mother, Olga Solovey, her father, Anatolli Androsovych, sister, Svetlana Zemko, and Rust script supervisor Mamie Mitchell are part of the filing that claims unsafe conditions on set and failure to follow the rules and guidelines on set led to the tragic shooting.

"Defendant Baldwin chose to play Russian Roulette with a loaded gun without checking it and without having the armorer do so," the filing states, according to E! News. "His behavior and that of the producers of Rust were intentional and/or negligent acts and/or omissions, without any just or excuse and with utter disregard of consequences of said acts and/or omissions."

They are seeking damages over the emotional distress caused by Hutchins' death, while Mitchel seeks damages related to her experience witnessing the shooting on the set. The lawsuit follows the dismissal of the family's lawsuit filed in Los Angeles back in 2023.

"While we had successfully litigated this case in California against many of the same Defendants being named in our New Mexico lawsuit, there were key defendants over whom the court ruled there was no personal jurisdiction in California," lawyer Gloria Allred told The Wrap. "The fact that the court could not exercise jurisdiction over key defendants because they did not have 'minimum contacts' with California, as the forum state, further evidences Rust producers' decision to make this film pursuant to cost-cutting measures that placed the lives of Halyna, Mamie and other crew members at risk."

Baldwin has already faced one lawsuit filed by Hutchins' husband Mathew Hutchins that was settled in 2022. "I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)," he wrote in a statement at the time. "All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident."

Gutierrez-Reed was previously found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting. She was sentenced to 18 months in prison in April, with an appeal filed shortly after. Baldwin is awaiting his trial for the same charge, which he has pleaded not guilty.