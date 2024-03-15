Alec Baldwin Asks Judge to Dismiss Charges Against Him in 'Rust' Trial: 'Enough Is Enough'

Alec Baldwin is facing a trial over the Rust shooting, but the actor has now asked a judge to dismiss the charges against him, saying, "Enough is enough." Baldwin is set to go to court later this year over involuntary manslaughter charges, brought against him over the on-set 2021 shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Now, Deadline reports that Baldwin has filed a motion to have his case dismissed, saying that the prosecution has "stacked the deck" against him. "The State prosecutors have engaged in this misconduct-and publicly dragged Baldwin through the cesspool created by their improprieties-without any regard for the fact that serious criminal charges have been hanging over his head for two and a half years," Baldwin's lawyers write in the legal filing. "Enough is enough."

In October 2021, Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust after a prop gun, held by Baldwin, was discharged. The gun was initially not believed to be loaded with live rounds. Director Joel Souza was non-fatally injured during the incident. In January 2023, it was announced that both Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed would be charged with involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin's charges were dropped at one point, but later they were re-filed.

Earlier this month, Gutierrez-Reed, 24, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins' death. In addition to being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, the jury did not find Gutierrez-Reed guilty on charges of obstructing justice. The charges carried a possible prison sentence of up to three years.

In a statement issued to PEOPLE by attorneys Gloria Allred and John Carpenter, the Hutchins family commented on Gutierrez-Reed's conviction. "Halyna's parents and her sister have always wanted everyone who is responsible for Halyna's death to be held accountable."

"Today was the first trial and conviction in the criminal justice process," the statement continued. "We are satisfied that the jury, based on the evidence, found Hannah Gutierrez-Reed guilty beyond a reasonable doubt for her part in the taking of Halyna's life."

"We look forward to the justice system continuing to make sure that everyone else who is responsible for Halyna's death is required to face the legal consequences for their actions," the attorneys added.