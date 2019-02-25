Adam Lambert Poses With ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Star Rami Malek Ahead of Oscar Ceremony

Current Queen frontman Adam Lambert is uniting with actor Rami Malek, who played his predecessor Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

The duo posed alongside one another at a pre-Oscars party in West Hollywood on Friday, with Malek wearing an all-black tuxedo and Lambert sporting a black jacket and blue ruffled shirt. The event was hosted by Vanity Fair and Genesis and was meant to honor Bohemian Rhapsody, which earned a Best Picture nomination, among others.

The American Idol alum posted one of the images from evening to his Instagram page, uniting two of the most beloved figures of the Queen fandom.

The photo has garnered more than 130,000 likes and a flood of supportive comments from Queen fans.

“Freddie would be so proud of you two,” one fan wrote. “He’s probably smiling down from heaven.”

A second fan wrote, “The amount of talent in this photo is actually insane. Wow, I love you both so much.”

“Looking forward to the Oscars!” another fan wrote. “Rooting for Remi and excited about your performance with Queen. All the best to the [Bohemian Rhapsody] team.”

The duo will both appear at the Oscars on Sunday, with Lambert opening the ceremony with a performance alongside Queen. Malek is nominated for Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Mercury.

Malek is the frontrunner to win the award, as he took home similar accolades at the Golden Globes, BAFTA and SAG Awards.

Despite this, is still extremely humbled by the Academy’s nomination, as he indicated in a tweet after the nomination was revealed.

Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the work of so many from the cast and crew who made all of this possible. I have absolutely treasured playing Freddie Mercury and I am so profoundly humbled and thrilled to honor him this way. — Rami Malek (@ItsRamiMalek) January 22, 2019

“Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the work of so many from the cast and crew who made all of this possible,” Malek wrote. “I have absolutely treasured playing Freddie Mercury, and I am so profoundly humbled and thrilled to honor him this way.”

The Oscars air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vanity Fair