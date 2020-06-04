ABC Airs Pixar's 'Up,' and Viewers are Still Emotional Over the Opening
The Wonderful World of Disney continues to bring a dose of sunshine to viewers' Wednesday nights. On Wednesday, ABC aired the next film in its Wonderful World of Disney line-up — Disney and Pixar's 2009 film Up. While viewers were thrilled to watch another Disney movie, they couldn't help but get emotional all over again at Up's majorly moving opening sequence.
On May 7, Deadline reported that ABC would be bringing back The Wonderful World of Disney this summer. The network's event will run for four weeks and features four Disney films — Moana, Thor: The Dark World, Up, and Big Hero 6. The last film on ABC's line-up, Big Hero 6, will close out the four-week-long event on June 10. ABC's revival of The Wonderful World of Disney comes as much of the network's original programming has been forced to halt production due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Judging by the reactions on Twitter, fans are definitely here for ABC's Wonderful World of Disney revival. But, that doesn't mean that they didn't still get a little emotional over seeing the opening of the network's latest Disney showcase, Up.
Still Makes Them Emotional
watching #UP for the second time, both in the last five years. wasn't expecting the first twelve minutes to hit me like they did. #stilltheone— The Hero of Three Faces (@HeroOf3Faces) June 4, 2020
Hand Over The Tissues
Haven’t watched Up, my fave movie, in years. Just watched the Carl and Ellie montage. What’s that in my eye? #Up #loveit #DesperatelyNeedTissues— Carlton Hughes (@carltonwhughes) June 4, 2020
Sobbing
I am a sobbing mess. #UP #TheWonderfulWorldofDisney— HahaHalloween🎃 (@HargerDASH) June 4, 2020
Tearing Up
BRB.— AnnMarie James (@AnnMarie419) June 4, 2020
I need a minute. 😭😭😭#UP #TheWonderfulWorldofDisney #Disney #Pixar pic.twitter.com/XgCqZaAcPc
Already Crying
The first 12 minutes of #UP.🥺#thewonderfulworldofdisney pic.twitter.com/5O25TK7yEq— Irma🧜🏼♀️🦦🧩 (@tangled30) June 4, 2020
More Tears
Like I needed more tears today, @Disney #Up is on #ABC 🎈🏠— Crystalray 🌞 DiPietro (@CrystalrayD) June 4, 2020
They're Not Alone
Does anyone else want to sob uncontrollably in the first 15 minutes of the movie #Up ? I cry every single time 😭💔— 𝔸𝕟𝕚𝕞𝕖Bookℂ𝕙𝕚𝕔 is in Isolation. #StayHome🌸 (@animebookchic) June 4, 2020
Can't Help It
Watching #Up. It always makes me cry. Thanks @Pixar and @Disney . #movie pic.twitter.com/hkWZwUYKko— Ray-J Watkins (@RayJ_Watkins) June 4, 2020