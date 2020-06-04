ABC Airs Pixar's 'Up,' and Viewers are Still Emotional Over the Opening

The Wonderful World of Disney continues to bring a dose of sunshine to viewers' Wednesday nights. On Wednesday, ABC aired the next film in its Wonderful World of Disney line-up — Disney and Pixar's 2009 film Up. While viewers were thrilled to watch another Disney movie, they couldn't help but get emotional all over again at Up's majorly moving opening sequence.

On May 7, Deadline reported that ABC would be bringing back The Wonderful World of Disney this summer. The network's event will run for four weeks and features four Disney films — Moana, Thor: The Dark World, Up, and Big Hero 6. The last film on ABC's line-up, Big Hero 6, will close out the four-week-long event on June 10. ABC's revival of The Wonderful World of Disney comes as much of the network's original programming has been forced to halt production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, fans are definitely here for ABC's Wonderful World of Disney revival. But, that doesn't mean that they didn't still get a little emotional over seeing the opening of the network's latest Disney showcase, Up.