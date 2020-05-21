ABC's 'Moana' Viewing Is Winning Over Loads of New Fans
The Wonderful World of Disney saw its latest iteration kick off Wednesday night when ABC aired 2016's Moana, which seemed to both to please longtime fans as well as win over quite a few new ones. It also served as the official kickoff for a new four-week run of beloved Disney flicks on the network, including Big Hero 6, Up and the MCU flick Thor: The Dark World.
While Moana was one of the most successful films of 2016, and still sports and impressive 95 percent on RottenTomatoes, it's not necessarily the first Disney film that comes to mind. After tonight, however, viewers ended up with a whole new appreciation for the story of the eponymous Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) and her quest to track down the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson). Cravalho was also live-tweeting along with composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who were joined by all sorts of guests who worked on the film, including the man sometimes known as "The Rock."
Of course, the behind-the-scenes stories from the cast and crew made the Twitter conversation that much livelier, with both new converts and longtime devotees. Here's a small sampling of what was said.
tweeting while watching #moana with my mom for the first time 🌺 pic.twitter.com/LGnPu6fp3f— baking and blotts (@MonetPolny) May 13, 2020
I am so ashamed, to confess that I just saw Moana for the VERY FIRST TIME. My eyes hurt from crying so much. I'm gonna buy the DVD as soon as I tweet this!#Moana— neconeco (@thebonelessneco) May 21, 2020
Just watched Moana for the first time.
It’s way better than I expected it to be. Really enjoyed it! pic.twitter.com/SW8gR53Wva— Liam (@AceTrainerLiam) May 16, 2020
moana on tv and im watching for the first time and i can already tell my bitch ass is gonna cry— raymond in grave (@starfallblade) May 21, 2020
moana's grandma's spirit just started singing to moana and i have to go cry and rock for a bit pic.twitter.com/XCB83xz0u8— Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) May 21, 2020
i just cried nonstop through the first 15 minutes of moana what does that mean— rupaul’s fracking race (@sbtaxman) May 21, 2020
If you don’t sing/scream along to I AM MOANA we are fundamentally different people. #TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney pic.twitter.com/07PJHjuWPi— PixieDustPhD (@PixieDustPhD) May 21, 2020
@auliicravalho watching Moana tonight with my grandma for the first time, aka I’m crying extra hard— Christina (@teenygiraffe) May 21, 2020
Me when someone says they don't like Moana or any Disney movie #TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney pic.twitter.com/g9UwxymWwP— Bri'Anna🥰👑 (@caramelbri20) May 21, 2020
Heihei’s scream is basically me throughout this pandemic #TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney #Moana— tori 💚🦅 (@_Tori_Garcia_) May 21, 2020
Moana is such a beautiful movie. And How Far I'll Go is on the short list of all time great Disney songs. And I'm gonna say it...... it's better than Let It Go. pic.twitter.com/SA8mR5IUhV— Aye throw that Boyz II Men on (@DragonflyJonez) May 21, 2020
My mom cries every time Moana makes it back home to Motunui. Tonight is no exception!!!! ❤️#TheWonderfulWorldOfDisney— Auli'i Cravalho (@auliicravalho) May 21, 2020