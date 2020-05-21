ABC's 'Moana' Viewing Is Winning Over Loads of New Fans

The Wonderful World of Disney saw its latest iteration kick off Wednesday night when ABC aired 2016's Moana, which seemed to both to please longtime fans as well as win over quite a few new ones. It also served as the official kickoff for a new four-week run of beloved Disney flicks on the network, including Big Hero 6, Up and the MCU flick Thor: The Dark World.

While Moana was one of the most successful films of 2016, and still sports and impressive 95 percent on RottenTomatoes, it's not necessarily the first Disney film that comes to mind. After tonight, however, viewers ended up with a whole new appreciation for the story of the eponymous Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) and her quest to track down the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson). Cravalho was also live-tweeting along with composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who were joined by all sorts of guests who worked on the film, including the man sometimes known as "The Rock."

Of course, the behind-the-scenes stories from the cast and crew made the Twitter conversation that much livelier, with both new converts and longtime devotees. Here's a small sampling of what was said.