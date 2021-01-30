John Krasinski and Emily Blunt: What to Know About the Couple's Relationship

✖

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have one of the strongest relationships in Hollywood today, having been married for 10 years. The couple might seem like an odd pairing on the surface, with Krasinski from Boston and Blunt from London, but they fell in love at first sight. The two are parents to daughters Hazel, 6, and Violet, 5, and co-starred in A Quiet Place. Krasinski is hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time this weekend, four years after Blunt did the same.

Blunt and Krasinski started dating in late 2008 and got engaged in August 2009. They tied the knot on July 10, 2010, in Como, Italy. During a 2011 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Krasinski admitted to telling Blunt he loved her the first time they met. "It was one of those things where I wasn't really looking for a relationship and I was thinking I'm going to take my time in L.A.," Krasinki recalled. "Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, 'Oh god, I think I'm going to fall in love with her.' As I shook her hand I went, 'I like you.'" Blunt told InStyle she felt the same way when meeting him. "Meeting John really changed my life. When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible," she said in 2013.

Krasinski also credited The Office with playing a major role in his meeting Blunt at all. Before he was cast as Jim Halpert, Krasinski seriously considered quitting acting. If he never did that, he never would have gone out to Los Angeles, where The Office was filmed, and never would have met Blunt. "It's a little bit of an existential crisis after a while because I wouldn't have met my wife [Emily Blunt], I wouldn't have been out in L.A.," he said on Today in 2012. "Truly, when I say the show has given me everything, it's given me everything."

Blunt and Krasinski continue to fawn over one another in interviews. In December, Blunt told PEOPLE his support means "everything" to her and they are each other's confidant. "That shared understanding has really been a very vital anchor for me," she said. Blunt later added that their daughters have helped keep their spirits up during the pandemic.

"Being around little ones during the pandemic was such a saving grace because they would just be bouncing around the house, and your job is to protect them from what is happening and make sure their life remains joyful," Blunt told PEOPLE. "That was a pretty great lifeline for John and me during the pandemic, for sure."

Incredibly, it was not until A Quiet Place (2018) that Krasinski and Blunt worked together. Krasinski also directed the horror film and its upcoming sequel. A Quiet Place Part II was originally set to come out last spring but has since been delayed repeatedly. It was delayed again last week and will hit theaters on Sept. 17, 2021. Blunt told PEOPLE she was "excited" to see what Krasinski came up with for the sequel and expanding his franchise. "I just can't wait for people to see what he can do as a filmmaker," she said.