'A Quiet Place' Follow-up Receives Potential Release Date, Won't Be Trilogy

Paramount Pictures has scheduled the next installment of the A Quiet Place franchise, but it will not be the third part of a trilogy. Instead, the new film will be set in the same universe created by John Krasinski and directed by Take Shelter filmmaker Jeff Nichols. The news comes after the successful theatrical release of A Quiet Place Part II over the Memorial Day weekend. The film had the best opening for any film since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Nichols' film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 31, 2023, reports Deadline. The movie is in the very early stages of development. It will also be written by Nichols, and based on an idea from Krasinski. It does not have a title and is not being billed as A Quiet Place Part III. It is just set in the same horror universe and will help expand the franchise. News of the project surfaced in November 2020.

Nichols' films include Take Shelter, Mud, Midnight Special, and Loving. All of his movies have earned critical acclaim and earned him several awards from critics' groups. He earned a Writers Guild nomination for Loving, which was inspired by the landmark Supreme Court decision on interracial marriage, Loving v. Virginia. Loving also earned Ruth Negga a 2016 Best Actress Oscar nomination.

A Quiet Place Part II was originally set to hit theaters last year, but it was repeatedly delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It finally opened last week, earning $48 million over the Memorial Day weekend. The movie continued pulling in audiences during the week, building its gross to $58 million, reports Variety. This weekend, the movie is expected to come in second place, behind Warner Bros.' The Conjuring: Devil Made Me Do It.

Both A Quiet Place films were directed by Krasinski, who also wrote the second film. He co-wrote the first film with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou starred in A Quiet Place Part II. The franchise is set in a post-apocalyptic world where blind monsters with an incredible sense of hearing roam the earth, so humans have to learn to communicate without making sounds. A Quiet Place Part II will be available to stream on Paramount+ 45 days after its theatrical debut.

