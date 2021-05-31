John Krasinski Responds to Amy Schumer's Joke About His and Emily Blunt's Marriage

✖

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt married in 2010 share two young daughters, Hazel and Violet, but their friend Amy Schumer couldn't help but joke about their marriage in a recent Instagram post promoting the couple's new movie, A Quiet Place Part II. In a now-deleted post on Sunday, May 30, Schumer wrote, "I loved every second of [A Quiet Place II] even better than the first one which blew me away. Amazing to be in a movie theater."

She continued: "And although I've said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend." Krasinski soon appeared in the comments, where he told Schumer, "Thank you Amy!... for blowing up our whole marriage spot." Schumer took a similar track when promoting her good friend Emma Stone's new film, Cruella, on her Instagram Story later that day, writing, "It's well known Emma stone is a toxic person but [Disney's Cruella] is amazing!!"

Several of Krasinski's famous friends used social media to promote his new movie over the weekend, including Ryan Reynolds, who tweeted, "My friend [John Krasinski] can try to shush me all he wants but I won’t be silent about how good the second [A Quiet Place] is. I will not scream it, though. That would be indecorous." A Quiet Place Part II premiered on Thursday, May 28 and made a huge impact at the box office in its opening weekend, with the film projected to earn over $57 million domestically by Monday, according to Variety.

The movie is a sequel to 2018's A Quiet Place, which Krasinski co-wrote, directed and starred in. His character, Lee Abbott, sacrificed himself at the end of the film to save his family, and Krasinski stayed behind the director's chair for the sequel, directing and writing the new movie. Blunt stars in both films as Lee's wife, Evelyn. Both Krasinski and Blunt were initially reluctant to make a sequel, with Krasinski telling Entertainment Weekly that he thought the original "explored something really special and unique." After a "very small idea" led to new inspiration, he was able to conceive the sequel.

"This is a world you can play in, this isn’t just a character to remake…. it’s actually a world, which is a whole different, very unique experience," he reflected on the film's setting, a post-apocalyptic world in which blind monsters with supersonic hearing attack anything that makes noise. "It’s not like Alien or Jaws where the main villain is the thing you’re repeating; it’s an actual entire set of rules and the circumstance that the world has undergone that you can play in very different facets."