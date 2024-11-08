Jamie Lee Curtis Teases Possible Return to ‘Halloween’ Franchise

Laurie Strode and Michael Myers’ epic final showdown in Halloween Ends may not have been the end after all. Following the conclusion of director David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy in 2022, which was set to conclude the 40-year saga between Laurie and The Shape that began in John Carpenter’s’ 1978 slasher, Jamie Lee Curtis isn’t ruling out a possible return to the franchise, teasing to Entertainment Weekly, “never say never.”

“I have hung up my bell bottoms and my pale blue button-down shirt, and I have relinquished [Laurie] to the ages with a warm, ‘aloha,’ and a thanks for all the years and memories,” Curtis told the outlet. “And yet, if I’ve learned anything in my 65 years on the planet, it’s never say never. Goodbye.”

While Curtis’ decades-long acting career includes credits like Freaky Friday and Everything Everywhere All At Once, there has been one role that she has continued to return to: Laurie Strode. The actress made her film debut as the Haddonfield, Illinois high schooler stalked by the serial killer Michael Myers in 1978’s Halloween, and has gone on to reprise the character in six more films in the 13-film franchise – Halloween II (1981), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), and Halloween Resurrection (2002), all of which placed Laurie as Michael’s sister, as well as the most recent trilogy of Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022), which retconned the sibling connection.

Ends was billed as something of a swan song for Laurie and Michael, and even included a final showdown between the pair that ended with the town tossing Michael’s body in a metal shredder, finally allowing evil to rest. At the time of the movie, Curtis seemingly confirmed that Ends would be the end of the Halloween franchise for her, writing in a February 2022 Instagram post, “today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy.”

However, the actress recently sparked speculation that she could be poised to make an eventual return to the iconic final girl. Back in October, Curtis posted a photo to Instagram showing a Michael Myers decal in a window, writing, “wish I knew how to quit you” and tagging the official Halloween franchise Instagram account. She also shared EW’s story about her teasing a return to the franchise, only captioning it with a series of emojis.

For now, fans will have to wait to see if Curtis returns as Laurie. The Halloween franchise is currently set to expand with a TV series that will reportedly serve as a “creative reset” and return the franchise “back to the original film, as opposed to spinning out of any of the more recent film adaptations.”