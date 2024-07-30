'A Quiet Place: Day One' Star Lupita Nyong'o Reveals 'Intimidating' Aspect of Taking on Horror Film Role (Exclusive Clip)

'A Quiet Place: Day One,' from Paramount Pictures, in now available on Digital, after debuting in theaters in June.

A Quiet Place: Day One has had audiences and critics cheering this summer, with many praising the incredible performance from the film's lead star, Lupita Nyong'o. Now, in an exclusive clip from the special features included with the film's digital release, Nyong'o revealed one of the most "intimidating" aspects of taking on the sci-fi/horror film role.

In the movie, Nyong'o plays Samira, a terminally ill woman who returns home to New York City for a simple trip that turns into a harrowing nightmare when mysterious creatures that hunt by sound attack. Accompanied by her cat Frodo and an unexpected ally (Joseph Quinn), Samira must embark on a perilous journey through the city that has suddenly gone silent, where the only rule is to stay quiet to stay alive.

"She brought so much emotion to the character scenes where she had to portray so many things that were going on, from terror to sadness," says A Quiet Place: Day One writer and director Michael Sarnoski in the above clip, "but then also, she lost a good amount of weight for this project and was very slender. It affects your energy levels and it affects what you can do with your body, but she still would show up for these very intense sequences and just knock 'em out of the park."

Nyong'o then adds, "I knew the only way to play Samira was to lose the weight. I'd never done anything like that before, so it was a very intimidating prospect because the thing about losing weight, and the reason I wanted to do it, is that there's a vulnerability that you feel in your body when you're hungry."

"What I came to learn is that vulnerability is magnified tenfold when you're hungry and underweight," she continued, then concluding, "The state I was in perfectly allowed me to apply myself to her condition, because I couldn't do things at 100 percent."

A three-movie collection including A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place: Part II and A Quiet Place: Day One is available to purchase on digital platforms. A Quiet Place: Day One will debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and in a collectible 4K Ultra HD SteelBook on Oct. 8.