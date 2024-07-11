'A Fistful of Dollars' Remake in the Works

The project is now in development, so there's no telling if or when it will be available for fans to see.

The classic Clint Eastwood film A Fistful of Dollars is getting a remake, but so far it's unclear who will be involved. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the remake is in development by Euro Gang Entertainment – the production company of Gianni Nunnari and Simon Horseman. Original producer and distributor Jolly Film is also involved.

A Fistful of Dollars is one of the most well-known "spaghetti western" movies – a cowboy action-drama made by an Italian filmmaker. Released in 1964, it was actually an adaptation of the 1961 Japanese film Yojimbo by Akira Korosawa. There's no word on whether Eastwood will be involved, but producer Enzo Sisti did give a statement to THR about this project.

"I am delighted to partner with Gianni again having just worked with him on Those About to Die, and with Simon on the remake of this classic film, which created a whole new sub-genre in film spawning over 500 European Westerns," Sisti said. Nunnari and Horseman also gave a statement, saying: "Enzo is one of the most experienced producers in the film business, and we are fortunate to call him our partner on this incredible project. We are determined to produce a remake that does justice to the great Sergio Leone's classic."

A Fistful of Dollars was written by Adriano Bolzoni, Mark Lowell and Víctor Andrés Catena, and directed by Sergio Leone. For many film historians, it is the quintessential "spaghetti western." It was released in Italy in 1964 but did not make it to the U.S. until 1967, and it inspired two sequels – For a Few Dollars More and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. When this movie became successful, Kurosawa and Toho successfully sued Leone for a share of tis revenue. That means it helped American audiences become aware of both spaghetti westerns and Japanese films.

The story follows an unnamed drifter (Eastwood) traveling the border of Mexico and the southwestern U.S. He finds himself in a small town where two rival families are battling for power and wealth, and he finds a way to play them both at once. His character is often referred to as "The Man with No Name," and is sometimes called "Joe" for convenience. Other stars of the movie include Marianne Koch, Pepe Calvo, Margherita Lozano, Gian Maria Volonté, Daniel Martín, W. Lukschy, Benny Reeves, Sieghardt Rupp, Mario Brega, Joseph Egger, Bruno Carotenuto, Antonio Prieto and Aldo Sambreli.

Right now, A Fistful of Dollars is streaming on Prime Video, AMC+ and Philo. The remake is in development now, so there's no telling if or when fans will get to see it for themselves.