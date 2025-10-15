A Diane Keaton Marathon Is Streaming Now for Free

Pluto TV is paying tribute to Diane Keaton’s legacy following the Hollywood legend’s death Saturday at the age of 79.

The platform is honoring the late Oscar winner with its special “Remembering Diane Keaton” on-demand collection, which features 15 of her most memorable films.

“Showcasing the wit, warmth, and fearless range that defined Keaton’s five-decade career, the collection is a free way to revisit (or discover) one of cinema’s most enduring and inspiring stars,” as per Pluto TV.

The “Remembering Diane Keaton” collection consists of the following films:

Baby Boom

Annie Hall

Manhattan

Reds

Love and Death

Interiors

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters

Love the Coopers

Radio Days

The Only Thrill

Crossed Over

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

News broke Saturday that Keaton had died, and no cause of death has been made public at this time.

Following the news of Keaton’s death, filmmaker Nancy Meyers, who worked with the actress on Something’s Gotta Give, Baby Boom and both Father of the Bride movies, took to Instagram to remember her “friend of almost 40 years.”

“These past 48 hours have not been easy,” Meyers began. “Seeing all of your tributes to Diane has been a comfort. As a movie lover, I’m with you all — we have lost a giant. A brilliant actress who time and again laid herself bare to tell our stories.”

“She goes deep,” Meyers continued of Keaton’s acting. “And I know those who have worked with her know what I know… she made everything better. Every set up, every day, in every movie, I watched her give it her all. When I needed her to cry in scene after scene in Something’s Gotta Give she went at it hard and then somehow made it funny.”

Meyers concluded her tribute, “She was fearless, she was like nobody ever, she was born to be a movie star, her laugh could make your day and for me, knowing her and working with her – changed my life.”

Goldie Hawn was another Hollywood great to remember Keaton, posting a tribute to her First Wives Club co-star and friend on Instagram.

“Diane, we aren’t ready to lose you,” she wrote in the caption. “You’ve left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination. How do we say goodbye? What words can come to mind when your heart is broken? You never liked praise, so humble, but now you can’t tell me to ‘shut up’ honey. There was, and will be, no one like you.”

She continued, “We agreed to grow old together, and one day, maybe live together with all our girlfriends. Well, we never got to live together, but we did grow older together. Who knows… maybe in the next life. Shine your fairy dust up there, girlfriend. I’m going to miss the hell out of you. My heart goes out to your beautiful children, Dex and Duke. I love you.”