Dive Into ’47 Meters Down’ With New Clips

The latest film that wants to make you scared of the ocean, 47 Meters Down, hits theaters next week, so to prepare you for the terror, a whole slew of new clips has been released. Check out the clip above to see how our heroes got into this whole mess.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“On the rebound after a devastating break-up, Lisa (Mandy Moore) is ready for adventure while on vacation in Mexico. Even still, she needs a little extra persuasion when her daring sister Kate (Claire Holt) suggests they go shark diving with some locals. Once underwater in a protective cage, Lisa and Kate catch a once in a lifetime, face-to-face look at majestic Great Whites. But when their worst fears are realized and the cage breaks away from their boat, they find themselves plummeting to the bottom of the seabed, too deep to radio for help without making themselves vulnerable to the savage sharks, their oxygen supplies rapidly dwindling. 47 Meters Down is a terrifying tale of survival set in the domain of the ocean’s fiercest creatures.”

UP NEXT: Mandy Moore Is In Over Her Head In New ’47 Meters Down’ Trailer

If you’d like to see more clips from the film, you can head to Bloody Disgusting.

The film’s premise feels similar to last year’s The Shallows, which ended up being one of the most surprisingly entertaining thrillers of the year. In that film, Blake Lively starred as a surfer who got stranded on a rock just a few hundred feet away from shore as a shark circled the areas, drawn in by a whale carcass.

Both films harken back to 2003’s Open Water, which saw a couple go on a SCUBA trip that resulted in a disaster, with the ship’s screw miscalculating how many divers had returned from their dive.

MORE NEWS: Sink Your Teeth Into The Top 5 Shark Horror Films

With Jaws being one of the most famous films of all time, horror movies as of late have tried to avoid following any premise that could be too similar to the Spielberg-directed classic. Instead, filmmakers have been taking minimal approaches, as audiences are also much more aware of the facts behind shark attacks and don’t view them as monstrous beasts.

Sadly, sharks still have a poor reputation in the public eye because of the Speilberg film. The author whose novel was the inspiration for the film, Peter Benchley, felt so guilty over the impact he had on the animal’s notoriety that he dedicated the rest of his life trying to correct the image he helped create.

Photo Credit: The Fyzz Facility