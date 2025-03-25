4 Best Movies Prime Video Just Added for March 2025

Amazon Prime Video hosts a bevy of great movies on the service, with hundreds more being added every month.

Since there are so many, it can be tough to know what is actually worthwhile. Stop scrolling for hours trying to decide what to watch and pick one of these four movies instead.

The Dollars Trilogy

It was tempting to have the Dollars Trilogy take up three-quarters of this list. Sergio Leone’s trilogy of groundbreaking Westerns star Clint Eastwood as The Man With No Name, and all three feature Ennio Morricone’s legendary score—even if you don’t know it by name, you’ve certainly heard it in other movies, parodies, and commercials. Just click the trailer above and let a wave of recognition wash over you. Then, go watch three of the best action movies of all time: A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, and The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.

Blue Velvet

Legendary director David Lynch passed away at 78 years old earlier this year. If you’ve yet to familiarize yourself with his surreal style, this eccentric mystery is a great place to start. A young college student (Kyle MacLachlan) returns to his hometown to visit his friend Sandy (Laura Dern), and finds a severed ear in a field. His investigation eventually leads him to a dark conspiracy that involves a mysterious nightclub singer (Isabella Rossellini) wrapped up with the wrong crowd. It’s truly unlike anything else out there.

Michael Clayton

If No Country for Old Men and There Will Be Blood didn’t release in 2007, Michael Clayton would likely be acknowledged as the best film of that year. This legal thriller stars George Clooney as Michael Clayton, a “fixer” at a prestigious law firm who excels at bending the truth. Clayton must patch up a stark situation where one of the firm’s top lawyers has a mental breakdown while defending a villainous chemical corporation that he knows is guilty. Along the way, Clayton grapples with the moral complications of selling his soul just to help a CEO save a couple dollars. Brutal, chilling, and fiendishly incisive, Michael Clayton is the feel-bad American movie of the century.

Thief

Safe-cracker Frank is the best in the business, a jewel thief looking for the one thing he’s been missing in life: a family. In an effort to secure a life for him and his girlfriend, he agrees to do one last job for mob boss Leo. Catastrophe ensues. Explosions occur. James Caan looks like the coolest guy of all time. Michael Mann’s debut film Thief is responsible for elevating many of the cliches associated with bank heist thrillers, and it’s still one of the genre’s finest.