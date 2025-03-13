3 of the Best Barbie Movies You Can Watch Free on YouTube Right Now

Longtime fans of Barbie, whether young or old, are now able to relive their favorite films. The official Barbie YouTube channel has uploaded every single one.

Going back to 2001 all the way through 2025, dozens of Barbie films are available to watch. From Barbie of Swan Lake to Barbie in a Mermaid Tale and many, many more and these are the three best Barbie movies you can watch right now.

Barbie In The Nutcracker

As the first-ever Barbie movie, Barbie In The Nutcracker released in 2001 and is a modern adaptation of the E.T.A. Hoffmann classic. “Barbie, playing the role of Clara, receives a beautiful wooden Nutcracker as a gift from her favorite Aunt. That night, while Clara sleeps, the Nutcracker springs to life to ward off the evil Mouse King who has invaded Clara’s parlor. She awakes and aids the Nutcracker, but the Mouse King shrinks her by casting an evil spell.”

“Clara and the Nutcracker set off on a spectacular adventure to find the Sugarplum Princess, the only one who can break the Mouse King’s evil enchantment. The tale is enhanced with spectacular dance scenes created by the acclaimed choreographer Peter Martins and features the beloved music by Tchaikovsky. The real-life movements of dancers from the New York City Ballet bring the beauty of ballet to the screen in a way never seen before. Barbie in The Nutcracker shows that if you are kind, clever, and brave, anything is possible…”

Watch it here.

Barbie Of Swan Lake

The third Barbie movie, Barbie Of Swan Lake, is based on the music of Tchaikovsky and the beloved fairytale and released in 2003. Barbie stars as Odette, “the young baker’s daughter who follows a unicorn into an Enchanted Forest. While there, she is transformed into a swan by Rothbart, an evil wizard intent on defeating the Fairy Queen and taking over the Forest. The Fairy Queen is able to counter Rothbart’s spell so that Odette retains her human form by night but mystically transforms into a swan by day.”

“Odette learns that, even though she feels she is the wrong person for the task, it is her destiny to save the Enchanted Forest from Rothbart. But how can a young girl – armed with only her courage, honesty, and intelligence – accomplish this, all while the handsome Prince Daniel is falling in love with her? Barbie of Swan Lake combines fantasy, ballet, and Tchaikovsky’s unforgettable music as performed by the London Symphony Orchestra. Peter Martins, Ballet Master in Chief of the New York City Ballet, choreographs the wondrous dance scenes of this spectacular ballet in a way never experienced before. Barbie of Swan Lake shows that each of us is braver than we think.”

Watch it here.

Barbie as The Princess and the Pauper

Released in 2004, Barbie as The Princess and the Pauper marks Barbie’s first animated musical, featuring seven original songs. Based on the story by Mark Twain, the film is a “modern retelling of a classic tale of mistaken identity and the power of friendship.” Barbie stars in a dual role as “a princess and a poor village girl who look amazingly alike!”

“The girls’ paths are fated to cross when Princess Anneliese is captured, and Erika, her look-alike, must try to save her. Can Erika pretend to be the Princess and foil her captor, the evil Preminger? And what of the handsome King Dominick, who falls in love with Erika, mistaking her for Anneliese? In this magical musical performance, two beautiful, adventurous girls dare to follow their dreams and discover that destiny is written in a very special place: your heart!”

Watch it here.