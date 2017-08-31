Paris Hilton Shares Short-Dress ‘Barbie’ Photo

Paris Hilton is channeling her inner Barbie in her latest Instagram photo. The 36-year-old socialite took to social media on Tuesday to upload a new snap that shows her dolled up for a photo shoot with a classic Barbie toy.

#BarbieVibes 💖👸🏼💖

The Hilton Hotels heiress shared the snap with the caption, “#BarbieVibes.”

The image shows the Simple Life alum sporting a black mini dress that highlights her slender build. The daring getup features cut out sections over her abdomen and also has a deep plunging neckline. She completed her look with black high heels and a matching visor hat.

Hilton was pictured holding a wireless controller in her hands while striding over the top of bright pink remote control car.

Later on Wednesday, Hilton shared a look at another glamorous photo shoot. The image showed her sporting a heavy-handed makeup look complete with smoky eye shadow while wearing a chic coat with leather shoulder details.

She captioned the photo, “You were born to light up the world.”

You were born to light up the world💥

Earlier this month, Hilton says that she always wanted to be viewed in the same regard as British royalty like Princess Diana. While she might be able to pull off elegant looks like the one seen above, Hilton believes there’s one detail holding her back from being a well-respected figure in the eye of the public: her infamous sex tape.

“It’s really hurtful, because my whole life I really looked up to Princess Diana, all these elegant, amazing women, and I feel like [Salomon] just took that all away from me,” she said during an interview with Marie Claire. “I could have been like that, but because of that tape, I will always be judged and thought of as whatever they say about me because of a private moment between my boyfriend and me.”

Hilton characterized the incident as the “one regret” in her life. Learn more about what Hilton had to say about her sex tape here.