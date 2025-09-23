3 Facts About ‘Anemone,’ the Movie Daniel Day-Lewis Came out of Retirement For

After seven years, Daniel Day-Lewis is marking a return to acting with his upcoming film Anemone.

Day-Lewis’ last acting credit was in the 2017 film Phantom Thread.

It was announced in October 2024 that he would be coming back to acting for the new film, which is set to have its world premiere at the 2025 New York Film Festival on Sunday before releasing in theaters in the U.S. on Oct. 3. The film, also starring Sean Bean, Samantha Morton, Samuel Bottomley, and Safia Oakley-Green, is a pretty special one for a number of reasons, and these are three facts about Anemone that you need to know.

Daniel Day-Lewis Worked With His Son

The big reason why Day-Lewis was pulled back into acting is because Anemone is directed by his son, Ronan Day-Lewis in his feature directorial debut. The father-son duo wrote the screenplay. While speaking with Empire, Daniel said it was “just a lovely gift that I was given.” He continued, “Most particularly, it being Ronan’s first film, and having been there every day with him from the beginning, that experience was unique and beautiful.”

Day-Lewis Makes His Return to Acting

As previously mentioned, Anemone will mark Daniel Day-Lewis’ return to acting since starring in Phantom Thread in 2017. In November of that year, he explained his reason for retiring in an interview, saying that he needs “to believe in the value of what I’m doing. The work can seem vital, even. And if an audience believes in it, that should be good enough for me. But, lately, it isn’t.”

Anemone is a Psychological Thriller

A psychological thriller, Anemone explores the “complex and profound ties that exist between brothers, fathers, and sons,” per the film’s official website. It’s produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. The film will be getting a limited release on Oct. 3 before going nationwide on Oct. 10.

Whether or not Daniel Day-Lewis will continue acting following Anemone is unknown, as he has no other projects on IMDb coming up. It’s possible that Day-Lewis will only want to do meaningful projects moving forward, such as projects that involve his son, but nothing seems to be set in stone. At the very least, fans will be able to look forward to his acting return in the upcoming movie Anemone.