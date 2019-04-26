See What the ’10 Things I Hate About You’ Cast Looks Like Now

This year marks two decades since 10 Things I Hate About You opened in theaters, and the cast looks completely different now.

The teen rom-com released March 31, 1999, and very quickly became one of the most beloved films of its kind.

“What a special summer it was making that movie with such wonderful people,” star Joseph Gordon-Levitt recently said about the experience of filming the movie.

After 20 years, many fans of the film may be wondering what the cast looks like now, as well as what they are all up to.

Julia Stiles

Character: Katarina “Kat” Stratford

While 10 Things I Hate About You was technically en ensemble, it was Julia Stiles’ Kat Stratford who was really the star.

After the film, Stiles’ career took off and she very quickly became a massive star, appearing in movies like Save the Last Dance and The Prince and Me.

She later went on to co-star in the Jason Borne franchise and Silver Linings Playbook. These days, she stars in the drama series Riviera, and will also be seen in the upcoming film Hustlers.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Character: Cameron James

Another huge star to emerge from the film was Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who played the shy nerd longing for the love of his teenage-life.

Technically, he had already been a child star before the film came out, but it certainly is responsible for catapulting him to further stardom.

Gordon-Levitt went on to star in films such as (500) Days of Summer, Inception, Looper, and The Dark Knight Rises. In 2013, he made is major motion picture directorial debut with the film Don Jon, which he also wrote and starred in.

Next up, he will star in the action-thriller 7500.

Larisa Oleynik

Character: Bianca Stratford

Larisa Oleynik starred in 10 Things I Hate About You as Bianca Stratford, Kat’s younger sister who was frustrated that she had to wait to date until her sister started.

Prior to then movie, Oleynik starred in Nickelodeon’s The Secret World of Alex Mack. She later went on to appear in TV shows like Mad Men and Hawaii Five-0. Currently, she stars in the series Half Life.

Andrew Keegan

Character: Joey Donner

The main antagonist of the film is Joey Donner, as played by Andrew Keegan. He seems like a nice enough guy at first, but quickly shows his true colors as a spoiled rich kid who thinks everything can be bought.

After 10 Things I Hate About You, Keegan went on to appear in a number of other films and TV shows, including CSI: NY, House, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

These days, Keegan is more of a family, opting to spend the majority of his time with his daughter.

Gabrielle Union

Character: Chastity Church

Bianca’s best friend in the film was played by Gabrielle Union, who later betrays Bianca. Union has gone on to enjoy vibrant career, starring in films like Bring It On, Deliver Us from Eva, Bad Boys II, and 2018s Breaking In.

She also stars in the BET series Being Mary Jane, and is reprising her role from Bad Boys II in the upcoming series L.A.’s Finest.

David Krumholtz

Character: Michael Eckman

10 Things I Hate About You had a lot of great jokes, but it was a young David Krumholtz who served up some of the best humor.

After the movie, he went on to appear in movies like Superbad, Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, and as himself in This Is the End. He also turned up in the Harold & Kumar franchise, and starred on CBS’ hit series Numb3rs for five years.

Most recently, he was seen in Showtime’s hedge-fund drama Billions, as well as the Netflix films A Futile and Stupid Gesture and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

Larry Miller

Character: Walter Stratford

Playing the role of Kat and Bianca’s lovingly over-protective father was actor comedian Larry Miller.

Miller had a long and established career ahead of the film, and has continued to turn up in projects since.

Most recently he has been doing more podcast appearances, and even hosts one of his own.

Miller also continues to do stand-up occasionally.

Heath Ledger

Character: Patrick Verona

Heath Ledger’s Patrick Verona was the best bad boy of any late ’90s teen comedy, and it was clear the actor was going to be a mega star.

He did in fact go on to be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, starring in films like Monster’s Ball, Brokeback Mountain, and The Dark Knight. He was even nominated for an Oscar for both the latter two films.

Tragically, Ledger passed away before The Dark Knight was released. He posthumously won the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award he was nominated for.

Ledger’s final film performance was in the Terry Gilliam movie The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.