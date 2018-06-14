What Her Favorite Position Says About Her

It’s common knowledge that every woman has her own preferences when it comes to sex. You might have particular likes and dislikes about a variety of aspects, and those opinions are more telling than you think they are.

Here are 10 of the most common positions and what they probably tell your partner about your personality.

1. Missionary

Considered by most to be the most classic of all sex positions, this is a tried-and-true method of pleasure for many women. Most ladies who call it their favorite tend to enjoy the intimacy that comes with looking into their partner’s face. Therefore, many lovers of missionary are women who consistently seek affection and honesty from their partner. They want an emotional connection during sex, not just a physical one.

2. Doggy Style

Undoubtedly one of the most popular positions among both men and women, this is a sex position that really says a lot about a woman’s personality. Female lovers who enjoy the roughness of this style tend to really see out a physical connection during intercourse. They want something a little more primal that feeds their sexual desire instead of fueling their emotional intimacy. Women who like doggy style are also often a bit wilder and less restrained, both in the bedroom and out of it.

3. The Reverse Cowgirl

There’s nothing wrong with feeling sexy and knowing you hold a powerful sway over your partner. Women who utilize the reverse cowgirl to turn their partner on often enjoy the stimulation they get, both mentally and physically. They are able to drive their partner crazy but also reap the benefits of sex themselves. Therefore, women who enjoy this position are often lovers who enjoy turning their partner on as much as they enjoy the actual sex. They want to feel sexy and desirable.

Position details: the man lies down on his back. The woman then gets on her knees, with one on either side of him, so that he is facing your back. Ladies have the choice of either grinding on your man or bouncing up and down on him or a combo of both techniques.

4. 69

Not everyone is comfortable with a position like this, but for some women, it’s an all-time favorite style. If you consider yourself a fan of 69-ing, it’s probably because you really enjoy bringing a unique flavor to the bedroom. You want to spice things up and keep life interesting while still deeply connecting with your partner. Plus, you enjoy knowing how good it makes your partner feel to get so much stimulation.

5. Standing Up

If you hate feeling lazy, then this might be one of your go-to positions. Driven women who want to feel in control and engaged love standing up while getting hot and heavy. Sure, it’s not as easy as a simple style like missionary, but it fits your strong personality. You like to know you’re giving everything your all, including sex.

6. Cowgirl

This position requires confidence in a woman. Not only are you very visible to your partner, but you’re also left with a lot of control during the act. If this is your favorite way to get it on, you might be a woman who doesn’t mind being the center of attention and who knows how to handle herself in bed.

7. Scissoring

Although most women probably wouldn’t call this their favorite, those who do are something else. They probably enjoy a challenge in the bedroom and consider themselves to be pretty experienced, especially if they feel confident enough to initiate this style. Your partner might not even be willing to do this at first, so you’ll have to exercise your feminine skills and iron will to encourage them.

8. Spooning

Women who enjoy this style often like to take things slowly. Like a steady burning flame, this position evolves from something sweet and intimate to something very passionate, and women who are connected with their emotions love that. Also, this style provides quite a bit of stimulation, so she’s probably very in-tune with her body, not just her mind.

9. Ankles Over His Shoulders

Demanding might be too strong of a word for women who enjoy this position, but they certainly know what they want when it comes to sex. They like their intercourse rough and tough, but with a touch of intimacy since they can still see their partners’ faces. If you’re a woman who loves throwing her legs over a guy’s shoulder, then you probably know yourself (and your body) pretty well, and you aren’t afraid to show it.

10. The Spider

Many women feel that they aren’t super turned on by their partner’s physical appearance, but if you are, you might love this position. Women who go for The Spider tend to love looking at their partner’s body throughout the sexual act, even if it does require a bit of extra effort from the woman.

Which style do you find yourself leaning towards?



