7 Stunning Before and After Photos of Extreme Weight Loss Transformations

Looking for a little weight loss motivation? Maybe the takeout spot down the street is calling your name or you’re contemplating skipping tonight’s workout — either way, it’s time for a little pep talk.

What better way to stay motivated than to see success stories from others who were once in your very shoes? Check out these weight loss transformations from celebrities and ~normals~ like us for the ultimate #fitspiration.

Mama June

There’s no denying this reality star’s extreme weight loss transformation. The Honey Boo Boo matriarch is now starring in her own reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, where she will document her weight loss journey. What we currently know is that she underwent weight loss surgery in 2015 and experienced a weight loss plateau, which is where proper diet and exercise came into play. Learn more about Mama June’s transformation here!

A post shared by Kaylee Bonnett (@fatgirlfitness_rny) on Mar 8, 2017 at 3:45pm PST

Kaylee Bonnett

Kaylee’s 169-pound weight loss journey came after doctors told her that she was at risk for being pre-diabetic in just her mid-twenties. She underwent weight loss surgery, overhauled her diet, and goes to CrossFit every day; the resulting weight loss transformed not only her body, but her face too. “The reactions of others is what surprises me, and it helps me see the change,” she says. “The weight loss has truly changed my life,” she says. “I’m actually living life, which I wasn’t [doing] before.”

Click here to see Kaylee’s full transformation.

FINALLY OUT! Miranda Lambert’s Secret To Weight Loss. And We Have Your FREE Trial! ? http://t.co/hHdFql6nuv pic.twitter.com/5UJrNsaVAw — Women’s Health (@womenssheaIthh) January 23, 2015

Miranda Lambert

We still can’t get enough of Miranda’s weight loss success! The country crooner traded in Cheetos for healthy snacks, soda for green juice and practices careful portion control. To see specifics, click here for the whole story.

A post shared by Misty Mitchell (@mindyourmacros) on Aug 24, 2016 at 7:48pm PDT

Misty Mitchell

After being sidelined by a serious injury, Misty lost her job and her family’s home. She ate poorly and drank excessive alcohol almost every night. “”I didn’t like where my life was going and I was sick of being unhappy so I decided I to change everything,” Mitchell said.” Click here to discover how this mom lost 137 pounds — and looks 20 years younger.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:17pm PST

Khloé Kardashian

Mama June isn’t the only reality star to lose some weight! Khloé K. feels so good about her astounding transformation that she released a new reality show, Revenge Body dedicated to helping others lose weight. Click here to see how she lost the weight.

A post shared by Erica ⬇️150 Lbs, Dayton OH (@ericafitlove) on Mar 2, 2017 at 8:04pm PST

Erica Lugo

Between getting married, having a baby and then suffering from postpartum depression, Erica put on a lifetime of weight in 13 months. One day, she realized she couldn’t get on the ground to play with her 2-year-old son because she was too tired. “That terrified me,” Erica said. “I was too tired to play with my son? Something had to change.”

Learn more about how she shed the weight and completely transformed her body and her mindset.

Drew Barrymore

Before filming for The Santa Clarita Diet, Drew Barrymore set out to lose 20 pounds after admitting that she “let herself go.”

“[The show] turned out to be this great thing I got to escape into, lose 20 pounds, get liberated with Sheila and kind of have this physical transformation,” Barrymore told Magic Radio. “It gave me a lot of goals and things that weren’t just like showing up to work every day. I had to do things to be her that were actually very positive for my real life.”

Learn more about her transformation, like her diet and workout, by clicking here.