Watch: Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Hears Her Baby’s Heartbeat for the First Time

Jessa (Duggar) Seewald is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Ben Seewald, and the expectant mom got the chance to hear her baby’s heartbeat for the first time in a sneak peek of this week’s episode of Counting On, People shares.

In the clip, Jessa and Ben visit Jessa’s big sister Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband, Derek Dillard, letting their kids play together before Jill, who is licensed as a midwife, helps Jessa listen to her baby’s heartbeat.

“Well Jess, do you want to listen to your little baby’s heartbeat?” Jill asks before helping her sister onto the couch to listen to her baby.

Once Jessa hears her baby’s strong heartbeat, she instantly smiles, telling the camera in a confessional interview that her second pregnancy finally feels “real.”

“This pregnancy has been different than my first pregnancy in many ways,” she shared. “I’ve had way more food aversions and certain things like coffee, chicken, popcorn, random other things — we couldn’t even have them in the house. I didn’t have that with Spurgeon.”

In the video, Jessa was 18 weeks pregnant, but she and Ben are expecting their new arrival in February.

Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

