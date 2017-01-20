Uma Thurman’s Child Custody Case Includes An ‘Addiction To Prostitutes’ And Many More Horrible Things

New details have surfaced from actress Uma Thurman and ex fiancee Arpad Busson's bitter child custody battle and things are getting ugly.

Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court, Busson was asked a series of questions which would lead many to believe he had partaken in shady and underhanded actions while in a relationship with Thurman.

While being cross-examined by Thurman's lawyer, Eleanor Atler, she asked: "Did you tell Ms. Thurman you had been addicted to prostitutes?" To which, Busson denied and his lawyer, Peter Bronstein, objected to the question.

Alter also asked Busson if he had threatened his former partner, Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson, causing her to wear a wire to record her and Thurman's conversations. Busson denied this and his lawyer objected to this question as well.

Alter then rephrased the question asking, "Did you tell Ms. Macpherson that she should divulge to you anything Thurman said to her or vice-versa?" Busson said that this was correct.

Then Busson was asked by his own lawyer why he had ordered this and he answered, "Uma has a lot of hostility against me and I worked very hard to establish the relationship with the mother of my two boys after a difficult time. I did not want her to poison the relationship."

Alter also dug into Busson's educational background following his direct examination before his lawyer, where he had emphasized the important of a good education.

"Did you tell Ms Thurman you had paid someone to take your Baccalaureate?" Alter asked. To which he responded that he did.

Busson went on to state Thurman withholds vital information from him. Such as failing to tell him their daughter had received stitches in her eye during a weekend she was left in the care of nannies.



He testified that in November 2015 an incident occurred where Luna, now four-years-old, got injured and had to have several stitches in her eye. Busson said that another nanny took the child to a plastic surgeon. The father said that he subsequently learned Thurman was not in New York and was instead at the beach.

Thurman and Busson's intense legal battle over their four-year-old daughter, Altalune 'Luna' Florence, has spanned nearly two years.

