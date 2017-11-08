A Snake Crawls Out Of Woman’s Vent While Driving, Twitter Freaks Out With Her

A Florida woman got a slithery surprise during a recent drive, and Twitter is right there with her.

Monica Dorsett was driving down a four-lane highway when she saw a snake emerge from one of her air-conditioning vents.

Obviously incredibly startled, she immediately jerked her car over and out of traffic and attempted to coax the snake out of her car.

While the snake turned out to be a harmless corn snake, as BroBible points out, seeing a reptile slither into your vehicle warranted a strong freak out from Dorsett. She briefly captured her reaction to the incident and posted it on Facebook.

Photos of the snake were posted on Twitter by Dorsett's daughter, where they quickly went viral.

My mom almost crashed her car today cause a snake started coming out of her vents while she was driving. pic.twitter.com/9dYkKsLo9f — Kristina Dorsett (@Krissy_Lyn) March 10, 2017

When Twitter saw the family's nightmare scenario photos, Twitter users lost it along with them.

What would do if you were in Monica's situation?

