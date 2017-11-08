A Snake Crawls Out Of Woman’s Vent While Driving, Twitter Freaks Out With Her
A Florida woman got a slithery surprise during a recent drive, and Twitter is right there with her.
Monica Dorsett was driving down a four-lane highway when she saw a snake emerge from one of her air-conditioning vents.
Obviously incredibly startled, she immediately jerked her car over and out of traffic and attempted to coax the snake out of her car.
While the snake turned out to be a harmless corn snake, as BroBible points out, seeing a reptile slither into your vehicle warranted a strong freak out from Dorsett. She briefly captured her reaction to the incident and posted it on Facebook.
Photos of the snake were posted on Twitter by Dorsett's daughter, where they quickly went viral.
My mom almost crashed her car today cause a snake started coming out of her vents while she was driving. pic.twitter.com/9dYkKsLo9f— Kristina Dorsett (@Krissy_Lyn) March 10, 2017
When Twitter saw the family's nightmare scenario photos, Twitter users lost it along with them.
@Delaneyroseee @Krissy_Lyn oh god.... pic.twitter.com/iJXbqKSybe— Alexander (@ListenKickrocks) March 11, 2017
Click to "Start Slideshow" see more hilarious reactions to Dorsett's snake encounter.
What would do if you were in Monica's situation?
[H/T BroBible]
@Krissy_Lyn @AnaMardoll Gee, it's too bad she had to blow up and burn her car and never get in another one ever again.— Andrea (@nonsequiteuse) March 11, 2017
@Krissy_Lyn gotors an now this... y'all got it pic.twitter.com/E2uAU8upCw— SugaRay 3ΩΩ (@tank_texasboy99) March 11, 2017
@nonsequiteuse @Krissy_Lyn and also burn down the street. Just in case.— Ana Mardoll (@AnaMardoll) March 11, 2017
@Krissy_Lyn the best part of my moms reaction is she called our vet like they would know what to do about it? they mostly just neuter dogs— Kristina Dorsett (@Krissy_Lyn) March 11, 2017
@Krissy_Lyn That snake will make payments for now on. It owns the car now.— Dee?? (@DGUNZ22) March 11, 2017
@Krissy_Lyn pic.twitter.com/WzFdXuA8Th— Tia??♀️ (@TiaNakole) March 11, 2017
@Krissy_Lyn your mom knows Taylor Swift?— Ra Ra Ra Bitch (@MonsterStan2) March 12, 2017
@Krissy_Lyn PLEASE TELL ME THIS IS A JOKE— Madison Mullis (@MadMullis) March 11, 2017