The Most Popular Unisex Baby Names in 2017 Are Pretty Great

2016 was the year of gender neutral baby names; in fact, according to Nameberry, in the past decade, unisex baby names have increased by 60 percent.

While unisex names haven’t been quite as popular so far in 2017 as they have in previous years, a handful of them made Nameberry’s “hot list“.

Nameberry measured their pageviews for baby names in January 2017 against pageviews in January 2016, and they found some pretty unique trends.

The name Quincy increased 71 percent, Remi rose 68 percent and Winter rose 59 percent.

Other popular gender neutral names for the year include Ellis, Briar, Indigo and Sasha.

Would you consider these unique names for your boy or girl?

